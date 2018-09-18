These Charming Clay Christmas Tree Ornaments Are so Easy to Make

This season, while we've been loving the eye-catching, modern ornaments available at many of our favorite stores, we're really into the idea of creating handmade, DIY holiday decorations. So, why not set your holiday tree apart from your neighbors' with customized air-dry clay ornaments? We decorated these using none other than reusable sugar cookie stamps, and the effect is downright divine when hung on a lit (or even an unlit) Christmas tree. All you need are a few materials and one hour. It's so easy!