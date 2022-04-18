15 Colors That Go With Forest Green

Over the last few years, the color forest green has seen a resurgence of popularity in interior design for spaces such as kitchens, baths, bedrooms, and living rooms. And it's no wonder — the shade evokes a feeling of serenity and sophistication that more and more people are looking to incorporate into their decor schemes. Not to mention, it also allows homeowners to feel more connected to nature.

Although a dark shade, forest green actually goes quite well with a surprisingly broad range of colors. "Green falls in the middle of the color spectrum," explains color psychologist Karen Heller. "The eye requires very little or no adjustment to be able to see it. It is, therefore, a restful color that provides a sense of balance." Sounds nice, right? But instead of simply painting the walls green, consider alternative ideas such as verdant upholstery, tile, cabinetry, wallpaper, or linens.

With that in mind, let's take a look at 15 forest green color combinations that might just inspire your next room makeover.

15 Forest Green Color Combinations

1. Forest Green and Black

Black is a timeless and elegant color that's at its best in modern and contemporary spaces. When paired up with a rich green hue, as shown in this kitchen styled by Jen Evans, it can take on a more rustic feel. The green and black color combination also adds dreamy depth and dimension, while wood accents add just the right touch of warmth.

2. Forest Green and Pink

One often thinks of the combination of pink and green as being somewhat retro, but mixing a dark verdant shade with a pastel blush can actually feel quite fresh and modern. Just take this midcentury-inspired living room, for instance — without overdoing the bold scheme, the homeowners went with a pink accent wall and tropical green curtains.

3. Forest Green and Burgundy

As red and green are on opposite sides of the color wheel, the two shades are considered complementary. However, if you don't want your home to look like Christmas year-round, consider pairing different shades of red like burgundy or maroon with forest green. Introducing a piece of furniture upholstered in a jewel tone, like the ottoman used at the Hunker House, is an excellent way to add a pop of color to your palette.

4. Forest Green and Mustard Yellow

Next door neighbors on the color wheel, yellow and green make quite the harmonious duo. But again, don't overdo it — take a cue from this room and paint the walls in a rich shade of forest green and add mustard yellow to the mix with an accent chair or even a lampshade.

"It's a look that feels fresh and invigorating," says London interior designer Sarah Brown. "Yellow and green schemes have an affinity with nature and with spring. It's a combination that instantly suggests leaves and flowers."

5. Forest Green and Brown

Warm neutrals like soft brown provide less contrast with forest green but act as the perfect backdrop if you want to add other lively colors to the mix. In this luxe living room design, a teal lounge chair, emerald green curtains, and forest green walls make quite the impact, while the sofa quietly sits on the sidelines. The bold abstract art hanging behind the sofa completes the look and ties everything together.

6. Forest Green and Charcoal Gray

With walls coated in Puck by Little Greene and charcoal gray furniture, this living room color palette is ultra-moody in all the right ways.

"Forest green is ideal for both rooms with ample natural light, and those starved of daylight," says Madeleine Castaing of Night Palm Interiors. "A deliciously dark color like this is at its best in living rooms that are teamed with dark flooring, sumptuous rugs, velvet fabrics, and leather upholstery."

7. Forest Green and Royal Blue

Dark, moody paint colors like forest green are extremely chic and create a cozy feeling when used on all four walls. Additionally, dark walls make the perfect backdrop to show off other bold colors like royal blue. Take this plant-filled living room spotted on The Modern House showcasing a vibrant sofa and verdant walls — talk about a conversation starter.

8. Forest Green and Magenta

Another moody and bold color palette is forest green and magenta. Introduce the purple shade with the help of a rug or accent pillows on the couch as beautifully demonstrated in this setup by Reath. The combination is perfect for anyone who really wants to pack a punch in their space — it's rich, interesting, and utterly unique.

9. Forest Green and Light Blue

Alternatively, you could go the pastel route for an equally eye-catching combination. Interior designer Sarah Sherman Samuel did just that in this kid's bedroom pairing rich green walls with a light blue cabinet showcasing her Semihandmade door fronts. The result is both striking and serene, while the striped ceiling and tiger area rug add a playful note.

10. Forest Green and Tan

Temper the intensity of forest green with a neutral color such as tan. Kate Marker Interiors shows us how it's done in this tiny reading nook. The walls, baseboards, cabinets, shelving, and crown molding are all painted the same color, resulting in a cohesive finish and an excellent backdrop to showcase treasured pieces of home decor.

11. Forest Green and Peach

Since green is the complementary color to red, and peach has red and orange undertones, it makes perfect sense why shades of peach or coral become more lively when paired with green or blue. But don't just take our word for it; check out this light-filled living room by Arent & Pyke. The small but mighty dark green end table works beautifully with the peach area rug.

12. Forest Green and Chartreuse

They're not colors you would normally see paired together, but chartreuse and forest green actually make a stunning pair — which makes sense since chartreuse is both yellow and green, and a tertiary color. In this living room by DesignLoveFest, a dark accent wall is all you need to complement that bright velvet sofa. The warmth of the brown cabinet wood finish and leather pouf ground the rest of the space.

13. Forest Green and White

An argument could be made that white goes with every color, but in the case of forest green, the pairing makes an instantly elegant combo. Here, in a bathroom design by Dabito of Old Brand New, the rich accent wall color adds beautiful contrast when paired with gray and white quartz. The verdant plants and brass fixtures are the perfect finishing touches.

14. Forest Green and Emerald Green

We love tone-on-tone color combinations, especially with a sophisticated shade like forest green as your base. In this kitchen by Jean Stoffer Design, the emerald backsplash tile adds depth and movement without distracting or interrupting the verdant scheme. The wood flooring, shelf, and accents add a just enough warmth while the thin white countertop and apron sink act as a visual divider.

"Stick to two shades of the same color if doing this approach," Melanie Castaing adds. "You can then add a complementary color to the mix like a burnt orange or hot pink to seal the deal."

15. Forest Green and Teal

One look at this cozy TV room belonging to Sara Ligorria-Tramp of Style by Emily Henderson and anyone can see that forest green and teal are a match made in design heaven. The blue-green hue of the velvet sofa pulls out the blue undertones of the dramatic wall and ceiling paint. The rich wood flooring and door, leather pouf, and brass accents warm up the cool color combo and add beautiful contrast.

Colors That Go Great With Forest Green

To recap, forest green is a color that creates harmony and can add elegance to your home. But keep in mind that paint isn't the only way to introduce the rich shade: You can also turn to tile, wallpaper, furniture, and decor, to name a few. It all really just depends on how big of an impact you want to make. Luckily, there are some beautiful colors that will look great with forest green, no matter what design style speaks to you.

