20 Colors That Go Beautifully With Burgundy

Thinking of shifting your home's palette to something a little darker? Why not explore the color burgundy? This rich, moody hue is actually a very warm color that can make a space feel instantly more inviting. Burgundy can be perfect for cozy areas, like a living room with a crackling fire or an intimate dining room. But don't rule out using it in a bathroom or kitchen, where you can incorporate the color with appliances, tile, or wallpaper.

Luckily the dramatic shade works well with a variety of different design styles. "Burgundy can truly aid in constructing spectacular and gallant interiors. Interior design styles that characteristically utilize the shade are boho, eclectic, traditional, and of course, glam," explains Decorist designer Logan LaFate."When a client is interested in a color like burgundy, they usually aren't afraid of a colorful room or [they] want to experiment with their wild side."

Sometimes burgundy is mistaken for maroon, but maroon leans more brown. Burgundy, on the other hand, has more purple-red undertones. This gorgeous shade is far from new; it has been around for centuries. In the 1880s, the color was named after a type of red wine that was produced in the Burgundy region of France. While this rich jewel tone fell somewhat out of fashion after a resurgence in the 1990s, we've noticed it making a comeback as of late.

So the question remains: What colors go well with burgundy? While the task might seem daunting, it's actually easier than you might think. To get you started on the right foot, here are 20 color ideas worth considering.

20 Burgundy Color Combinations

1. Burgundy and Navy Blue

Navy blue and burgundy are a surprisingly sophisticated pairing. This powder room design by Heidi Caillier proves that mixing and matching different textures and colors can create an elegant effect. The beadboard-style door in rich burgundy and the old-school subway tiles flaunting a dark shade of blue make this space feel both timeless and completely on-trend.

2. Burgundy and Light Gray

Wondering how to add burgundy to your home without going too far? Follow the lead of Heidi Caillier and opt for patterned floor tile in the laundry room. It's a great way to experiment with the dramatic shade, and if you decide that the hue is not for you, at least it's contained within a small space. Although, we're convinced you will fall in love with the color idea after one look at this setup showcasing light gray cabinets with burgundy floor tile. The veining of the stone countertops complements the overall scheme.

3. Burgundy, Pink, and Black

Wallpaper is another excellent way to weave burgundy into your design. Go bold with a floral pattern that showcases a few colors, like the one Amber Lewis chose for the ceiling in this bedroom. Keep the rest of the space light and airy so the wallpaper remains the focal point.

4. Burgundy and Mauve

Go with a rich burgundy shade for your kitchen cabinets like this inspired design by deVOL Kitchens. Temper the rich hue by using an off-white or cream color for your ceiling, kitchenware, and decor. "Cream makes an excellent friend for burgundy and provides a nice balance to a dark color without being too stark," says designer Raili Clasen. Complete the idyllic scene with mauve wall paint.

5. Burgundy and Charcoal Gray

The uneven finish of the charcoal gray walls adds loads of depth to this lofty bedroom spotted on &Tradition. Without the dark plum-colored bedding and the brass accents, the swanky setup might feel cold and hard. Instead, the bedchamber feels warm and inviting — just what you want for a good night's sleep. Keep in mind, the undertones of burgundy can shift from more purple to brown depending on what you pair it with.

6. Burgundy and Orange

If you decide to incorporate burgundy into your decor, explore the idea of using tertiary — or secondary — colors as well. For instance, in this dining nook by Reath Design, orange plays nicely with the wine-inspired hue. Why? Orange is a combination of red and yellow, and since burgundy is a red hue, there is an inherent connection between the two colors — which our brains respond to in a positive way.

7. Burgundy and Greige

Looking for an approach that's a little more subtle? Search no further than this living room idea by Heidi Caillier. Here, a burgundy sofa takes center stage against a white and greige backdrop. An assortment of textures and patterns work together to tie the contrasting shades together, resulting in a space that looks beautifully cohesive.

8. Burgundy and Chartreuse

If you like to live life on the edge, pair a bold color like burgundy with an equally dramatic shade such as chartreuse. We know, the thought is wild. But this living room spotted on Semikah Textiles is picture-perfect proof of just how stunning the risqué color combo can be.

9. Burgundy and Pink

Do something unforgettable in your dining room like Katherine Thewlis of Hausmatter Interiors and cover an entire wall with a wallpaper mural. We love the way she broke up the pink heron-inspired design by Hygge & West with the help of picture frame moulding. But it's the rich burgundy paint color that really makes the mural pop and amps up the drama.

10. Burgundy and Beige

Add a little extra flair to the neutral color palette in your living room by investing in a burgundy sofa. If you need a little convincing, this light-filled Soho apartment by interior designer Laura Santos makes a pretty compelling case. The velvet perch is framed by floor-to-ceiling beige curtains, while the rest of the space flaunts creamy white walls, light wood flooring, and furniture to match.

11. Burgundy and Red

Warning: This saturated seating area by Reath Design is not for the faint of heart. Quite the contrary. Committing to a floor-to-ceiling, tone-on-tone color idea requires one part bravery, one part adventurous spirit, and one part total confidence in your color scheme. With that said, there's no denying that a red and burgundy room is a surefire way to heat up anyone's home.

12. Burgundy and Brown

Dabito from Old Brand New is no stranger to genius color ideas, so it's not a surprise that he nailed this burgundy and brown living room. The jewel-toned area rugs and caramel brown leather sofas work beautifully together to create a warm and inviting bohemian escape. Complete the mesmerizing scene with lush greenery and light wood accents.

13. Burgundy and Yellow

Burgundy isn't only for traditional or bohemian spaces. This Bauhaus-inspired apartment by designer Daria Zinovatnaya proves that burgundy can work in unexpected situations. Just peep how well the dramatic hue goes with the orange floor and the mustard yellow curtain used in a doorway. Burgundy is essentially a warm color, so you really can't go wrong combining it with something like yellow or gold. The teal cabinet adds a nice balance.

14. Burgundy and Olive Green

Follow Heidi Caillier's lead and go botanical with green and burgundy patterned wallpaper. The walls pick up the burgundy tile on the floor, too, yet it doesn't feel too matchy-matchy. And the matte black exterior of the wall-mounted sink punctuates the space beautifully.

15. Burgundy and Teal

There's no better way to complement the richness of the color burgundy than with an equally rich hue on the opposite side of the color wheel. Enter dark teal. We love this decadent paint color and matching wallpaper from Graham & Brown as the backdrop to a sexy plum-colored velvet sofa. The lustrous brass accents just add to the luxe factor.

16. Burgundy and Mint Green

Natural colors and textures can really enhance the presence of burgundy in your space. Take, for example, this stunning kitchen in Los Angeles by Reath Design. The burgundy cabinet curtains sit alongside mint green walls, brick detailing on an adjacent wall, terra cotta tile on the floor, wood ceiling beams — and don't even get us started on that dark gray, marble farmhouse sink. Every element used in this space nods to the great outdoors and contributes to the charming country aesthetic.

17. Burgundy and Coral

Muted pink colors also complement burgundy beautifully. Take this vintage-style bathroom in Los Angeles by Katie Hodges. The dark wall tile acts as the perfect trim to interrupt the rest of the blush-hued tile. The floor tile pattern — in a slightly different shade — is a decidedly retro touch.

And this color combo isn't just for old-school interiors. "We just launched a tile line with Concrete Collaborative and one of my favorite combos is the burgundy and light pink tile," says Raili Clasen.

18. Burgundy and Purple

This living room by Prospect Refuge proves that pairing burgundy with a color you least expect might be exactly what you need. The midcentury modern accent chair in a rich shade of purple adds dimension to an otherwise neutral setup featuring a burgundy rug. The rich wood millwork around the window provides an excellent neutral base to which you can add brighter shades.

"Burgundy is an earthy color, so I like to pair it with greens and natural wood tones. I just always like to make sure the color skews more plum than red in these kinds of settings," says Nicole Fisher of BNR Interiors.

19. Burgundy and Forest Green

Burgundy velvet is a great fabric to use for smaller pieces of furniture (such as poufs or ottomans) to add a touch of drama to a light-filled space. Take a cue from this modern library at the Hunker House and paint an accent wall in a saturated forest green hue to create a jewel-toned salon.

"Burgundy pairs exceptionally with other jewel tones like emerald green, deep blues, and rich purples," adds Logan LaFate.

20. Burgundy and White

Do something extra dramatic in a powder room or your primary bath and paint the cabinets burgundy. But don't just stop there. Follow the lead of this study in sophistication by Decus Interiors and splurge on matching floor tile and a marble slab, with burgundy veining, for the countertops and backsplash. Swoon!

Best Colors to Pair With Burgundy

Now that you've perused our list of what colors work best with burgundy, let's recap before you start looking at paint swatches and fabric samples. We also recommend exploring a color wheel and color theory to see how different shades work together and why we respond to them the way that we do.

Remember, colors are divided into three categories: primary (red, blue, yellow), secondary (mixes of primaries), and tertiary (mixes of primary and secondary colors.) Most paint suppliers will have a color wheel that you can take a look at to see how the three categories work together. And paint brands like Behr have great online tools to help you narrow down your color palette as well.

With that in mind, here are our favorite shades to pair with burgundy:

And if you feel yourself really connecting with a combo that's outside of what's mentioned here, remember, your home decor should feel like an expression of what makes you feel happy and comfortable. So, go for it.