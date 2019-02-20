Red Kitchen Cabinet Ideas to Spice Things Up

Who says you have to have a bright white kitchen? We all love a good neutral design, but there's nothing wrong with a bold color scheme in your cook space. In fact, we say give a red kitchen a chance. They're bright, stylish, but not for those who are afraid to spice things up.

Whether you opt to paint your cabinets in a sophisticated high-gloss shade or a matte, we can guarantee one thing: You won't miss white one bit.

Scroll on for 18 red kitchen cabinet ideas that make a strong case for switching to the vibrant hue.

1. Bold Cardinal

We love the way the team over at Burns Architects used color blocking to add a pop of cardinal red to this kitchen and balance the warm wood throughout.

​Get the look​: Sherwin-Williams Cardinal

2. Candy Apple Red

Go with an ultra-glossy finish for a fun take on candy apple red. In this contemporary kitchen from IKEA, a vibrant shade of red is juxtaposed with white lower cabinets and modern fixtures in a way that's simultaneously fresh ​and​ retro.

​Get the look​: Clare Big Apple

3. Moody Merlot

This hot color pairs well with trendy gray. To complete the look like Neptune did here, match white subway tile with matte merlot cabinetry, add a functional wood shelf, and keep the rest simple.

​Get the look​: Farrow & Ball Radiccio

4. Bright Ruby

In a small kitchen, like this one from Modern Tiny Living, a single pop of red color can make all the difference. Though most of the space is simple, the fresh red cabinets create depth.

​Get the look​: Glidden Ruby Lips

5. Cheery Cherry

Don't stop at red cabinet doors — choose your kitchen appliances courageously, too. This cook space designed by Liat Evron, for example, showcases a red dishwasher that is equally cheerful. A neutral tile backsplash and stainless steel stove keep the rest of the zone balanced.

​Get the look​: Benjamin Moore Heritage Red

6. Sanguine Salmon

Contrary to popular belief, not all shades of red are loud. The beautiful kitchen cabinet color in this cozy chateau designed by D.Mesure lands somewhere between pink, red, and coral depending on the light. It also plays beautifully with complementary black and brass accents. And the checkerboard floors are classic.

​Get the look​: Farrow & Ball Eating Room Red

7. Dramatic Burgundy

Not all red cabinets have to exude retro vibes. Instead, you can opt for a sophisticated take with a dramatic shade of burgundy like the one in this space designed by Studio Esteta. When paired with gray walls and a marble countertop, the hue can make a kitchen feel luxe.

​Get the look​: Behr Fine Burgundy

8. Rich Cranberry

Talk about a fun twist. The pink undertones in the cranberry cabinets we spotted on Inside Her Home are so lovely. They're bright but not juvenile. And wood countertops are the perfect match for this rich shade.

​Get the look​: Glidden Royal Cranberry

9. Truly Tomato

There's nothing like a tomato red to make things cheery in a kitchen. The shade in this culinary space from Little Greene looks splendid next to the soft yellow counters.

​Get the look​: Benjamin Moore Tomato Red

10. Claret Red

If your kitchen renovation is in need of a major refresh, claret red cabinets will make things feel new again. For a modern take, add silver hardware instead of black or brass.

​Get the look​: Valspar Fabulous Red

11. Lush Maroon

This gorgeous custom cabinet from deVOL has lots of old-world charm, from the rich and moody maroon shade to the hand-painted botanical lining. It would be a stunning addition to any kitchen, and you can DIY a similar piece. All you'll need is an old, sturdy cabinet and a good paintbrush.

​Get the look​: Behr Maroon

12. Fire Engine Red

We are loving the red island in this design from Refined LLC. Rather than overwhelming the entire space with a bold red everywhere, the team kept the color in one spot. The choice added lots of dimension to the decor.

​Get the look​: Farrow & Ball Blazer

13. Rustic Barn Red

This farmhouse kitchen from Studio M has just the right amount of rustic thanks to barn red cabinets and shelves. Want only a small dose of red? Introduce it in your larder or pantry space.

​Get the look​: Dunn-Edwards Red Ink

14. Ripe Raspberry

The pink undertones in these rich raspberry cabinets bring a softness to the whole room. And white countertops add balance, so the kitchen doesn't feel too loud.

​Get the look​: Dunn-Edwards Crimson Strawberry

15. Cayenne Pepper

Spice up your kitchen colors by choosing a cayenne pepper red for the cabinets. This Scandi-style cook space from Reform does it perfectly for a fresh pop.

​Get the look​: Clare Sriracha

16. Refined Rust

Reds come in all sorts of shades and undertones, ranging from purple to brown to beyond. And this modern kitchen from Noblessa features cabinets in a lovely rust. The subdued version of red feels a little minimalist and a lot stylish.

​Get the look​: Backdrop Self Portrait

17. Stunning Scarlet

Want a really innovative kitchen design idea? Don't stop after you coat the cabinets in a rich shade of scarlet. Go ahead and paint the walls too. Yes — the choice will be bold but you won't regret going all in. The interior design team at Hejm did it here, and we can't stop staring.

​Get the look​: Backdrop Negroni

18. Dreamy Vermilion

The regal shade of vermilion works in just about any part of a home, and this modern red and white kitchen designed by Hanse is proof. The sleek lacquer cabinets manage to feel both bold and cozy.

​Get the look​: Behr Flirt Alert