8 Chartreuse Color Ideas That You'll Surprisingly Love

Somewhere between lime green and vibrant yellow is a unique shade known as chartreuse. Which family it ​actually​ belongs to is a subject of great debate, but one thing is for sure: It packs a statement-worthy punch. Chartreuse's namesake is an age-old French liqueur, crafted from over 100 different types of herbs, so naturally, tonal variations are par for the course.

Advertisement

When it comes to our interiors, decorating with the striking hue is easier than expected. It blends beautifully with darker greens, blues, and yellows, and effortlessly contrasts against splashes of coral or lilac. Pair the dynamic tone with brass or gold and you'll have yourself an elevated scheme that's pretty hard to rival. And if you need more convincing, Etsy named chartreuse as 2020's color of the year, so you can bet on seeing a lot more of it.

Ahead, discover eight chartreuse color ideas that'll persuade you to bring the trendy, energetic hue into your own home.

1. Treat the windows.

Interior designer Emily Henderson's use of the color chartreuse for the floor-to-ceiling drapery in this glam nursery is nothing short of inspired.

2. Color the lights.

Think of lighting as a foolproof way to usher in an unexpected touch with little effort. Even if the remainder of the room feels minimalist or bare, a set of chartreuse-colored pendants can instantly change that. The fixtures in this Westhampton beach house, designed by Chango & Co., not only complement the playful vibe of the interior, but also lend a cheeky element to the all-white space.

Advertisement

3. Give metallics a chance.

Some of the best chartreuse color ideas involve pairing the vibrant hue with lustrous accents — specifically, brass. The warmth of the metal contrasts the yellowish-green undertones, each playing up the other with elegant flair. In this dreamy vignette, a velvet desk chair sitting on a brass-plated base channels the matching elements on the desk, while the adjacent coral stool unites the entire scheme.

4. Refresh the bath.

The shower offers just as much of an opportunity to make a statement as any other area of the home. While our favorite bathroom color ideas usually involve a patterned wall tile, swapping out the shower curtain, in favor of a vibrant alternative, is also a great way to inspire a little change. Note how Dayka Robinson Designs used this patterned chartreuse option to add a layer of interest against the standard subway tile.

5. Spotlight a bookcase.

The little ones' room is a great place to push the boundaries of decor, especially when you have an eclectic palette in mind. Enter chartreuse color ideas. The bookcase in this Parisian apartment is the undeniable focal point of the nursery, providing a lively and chic layer to contrast the shades of blue and white. Complete the look with intricately-patterned wallpaper and billowing, navy window treatments.

Advertisement

6. Use it for balance.

Planning out the color scheme in a room is always a good idea, especially if you're looking to go the maximalist route. While this transitional living room by designer Cortney Bishop errs on the cooler side, a handful of wood and leather pieces are there to contribute a dash of warmth. A pair of chartreuse-colored armchairs not only double as the unifying element between the eclectic finishes, but offer an unexpected pop against the neutral palette.

7. Think in threes.

Consider the dominating trio of colors in this ultra-glam scene by Jonathan Adler your ticket to integrating chartreuse into just about any room, regardless of its style. Shades of black are a quick and easy way to amp up the drama, while brass or gold can instantly unite and elevate the the color combo.

8. Upgrade bedding basics.

There's a thin line between mustard and chartreuse, but a hint of green is what makes the latter so special. We're always in favor of switching up white bedding with something a bit more fun. Cue this chartreuse linen duvet cover that promises to give your bedroom an energetic splash of personality.