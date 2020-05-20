20 Colors That Go With Purple

Purple is one of those colors that has a huge range — and we mean huge — which is why it works well in a wide variety of design styles and spaces. Hollywood Regency? Yup. Traditional? Definitely. Modern? Absolutely. Even an interior with a bohemian theme can benefit from a purple accent here and there.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Purple has long been considered a regal hue since it was originally one of the rarest and most difficult hues to recreate. Showcasing a deep, dramatic mix of red and blue, purple — including its light and dark counterparts, lilac and aubergine — is always a confident color idea. According to ColorPsychology.org, the color elicits a myriad of feelings and vibes: luxury, power, mysticism, magic, and even calmness. But before you take the leap, have you thought about what colors actually go with purple?

Unlike white or cream — which can pretty much blend in with anything — purple is not a neutral color. Quite the contrary. This unique hue requires a little extra creativity and a good eye in order to pair it with other shades. While you could always go all-in and paint the walls purple, there are other ways to incorporate the plum shade — such as decor, appliances, tile, furniture, wallpaper, and lighting.

Lauren Lerner, founder and principal designer at Living with Lolo, adores decorating with purple and uses it frequently in her designs. She agrees that a room can nod to the unique color without fully committing to it. "I love decorating with purple because it adds such richness to the space," she says. "A great way to incorporate purple in your color scheme without being too overwhelming is to use it [in] accent pieces [within] neutral spaces, [with objects] like pillows, rugs, and curtains."

If the idea of decorating with purple scares you, never fear. We're here with 20 complementary colors that go beautifully with the regal shade.

20 Purple Color Combinations

1. Purple and Canary Yellow

Purple and yellow are two colors that are not for the faint of heart. But if you're going for a glam, vibrant space, it's a mix that'll unquestionably turn heads. Consider adding splashes of yellow with the help of drapery, art, throw pillows, and a saturated purple rug à la this space belonging to Cassie from Hi Sugarplum!

Advertisement

2. Purple and White

Let's say that you're willing to try some daring ideas, but you'd rather dip your toe in the water when it comes to colors that go with purple. In that case, we recommend pairing a muted lavender shade with white surroundings. For instance, the team over at GRT Architects added lilac-colored wainscoting to anchor this bedroom and balance out the white walls and ceiling, making the room feel modern and airy.

3. Purple and Pink

If you're striving for a totally feminine look in your space, among colors that go with purple, none are more classic than dusty pink, of course. Allow this bedroom by Kate and Joey of Mr. Kate to inspire you. Filled with fairy lights, pastel shades, and cozy textures, this sanctuary is as dreamy as it gets.

4. Purple and Emerald Green

Deep purple and verdant green play quite nicely together, as seen in this jewel-toned boudoir. The artful use of the combo puts varying shades of both colors to work, resulting in a picture-perfect bedroom design bursting with drama and decadence.

Advertisement

5. Purple and Salmon

We are loving the calming matte shade of the purple walls in this bedroom, created by Dorothee of CHZON. The soft, uneven plaster finish pairs beautifully with a salmon-colored headboard flanked by canopy drapery in a muted shade of green. Bonus points for bringing in yet another color that goes with purple.

6. Purple and Navy Blue

Purple and blue are very close to one another on the color wheel, and since they're pretty much from the same family, it's no surprise that they mesh flawlessly together. But don't take our word for it. In this delightful Parisian apartment designed by Crosby Studios, the oversize upholstered doors flaunt a rich violet hue, while the back wall of the office and the dining chairs are upholstered in dark navy, saturating the bright space in just enough color to keep things interesting.

7. Purple and Dark Gray

With a bright purple patterned area rug, dark gray walls, and a piece of abstract artwork that integrates shades of purple, Lauren Lerner of Living with Lolo has masterfully brought together dark and light in this space. To add to the luxe feel of this nook, a crystal and brass chandelier hangs overhead. The aesthetic is equal parts modern and elegant.

Advertisement

8. Purple and Gold

Since purple is a very regal color, it only makes sense that gold would fit right into the palette. You can choose to weave it in through picture frames, which is what Jenni of I Spy DIY did in this guest room. Or you could always integrate brass light fixtures, drapery hardware, accent pillows, or even a bed throw.

9. Purple, Orange, and Mint Green

If you're into bright, bold color schemes, boy, do we have a pairing for you. Have you thought about a kitchen splashed in purple and orange? That's how interior designer Justina Blakeney brought so much life into this bohemian setup through light purple cabinets, an orange backsplash and wall, and a mint green refrigerator. A colorful runner and lots of greenery complete the vibrant scene.

10. Purple and Light Blue

Perhaps purple is feeling too brazen for your otherwise cool, calm, and collected space. If you want to experiment with just a hint of the hue, turn to light blue as a complementary color. The team over at Collins Interiors partnered a light blue window bench with lilac and blue Roman shades. The artwork, blue glassware, and lavender linens tie the whole look together seamlessly.

Advertisement

11. Purple and Light Gray

And speaking of cool, calm, and collected, get a load of this tiny bathroom by Black Lacquer Design. The light gray and muted purple color scheme offers a safe and trend-proof way to work with the regal hue. The white walls and loads of natural light streaming through the window add to the airiness of the overall design.

12. Purple and Burnt Orange

Even though it might not seem like it, purple and burnt orange is a surprisingly great twosome, not to mention an effective way to inject drama and imbue a stately feel in any room. Melanie Lissack Interiors paired the purple headboard and rust-colored shams with a floral lumbar pillow and a burgundy throw pillow, which definitely keeps the focus on the bed.

13. Purple and Sage Green

Sage green is a muted shade that plays nicely with purple, as proven by this dining room from Heidi Caillier Design. The verdant cabinet and greige walls and drapery create the perfect backdrop, allowing the dark purple Windsor-style chairs to take center stage.

14. Purple and Teal

For a dining room that's sure to stand out from the rest, consider a color palette of purple and teal. It sounds flashy, but it actually looks quite stylish, as proven by this space belonging to Dabito of Old Brand New. To recreate the look, opt for a channel-tufted banquette instead of traditional chairs, and boldly cover the walls with a tropical wallpaper. Also, can we talk about that table? Swoon!

Advertisement

15. Purple and Taupe

Purple and taupe are colors that go together very well, especially if you're drawn to warm and inviting palettes. We love the combo used in this bedroom belonging to Chris and Julia's little girl from Chris Loves Julia. The dark purple walls are beautifully balanced by the beige accents used throughout, including the carpet, bedding, artwork, and the wallpaper on the ceiling.

16. Purple and Mint Green

Mint is a popular color, but you can make it look even cooler and more current if you bring it together with purple. That's what Ashley Whittaker Design did in this cheerful dining room. The floor-to-ceiling lavender curtains paired with mint green and white chairs and a spring-inspired wall mural result in a look that's simultaneously one-of-a-kind and traditional.

17. Purple, Fuchsia, and Yellow

How much fun is this whimsical kids' bedroom by Chango & Co.? They had us with the multicolor wallpaper, but the design team didn't stop there. Rather, they doubled down on the vibrant color scheme by adding pieces of decor flaunting the same vibrant hues seen in the wallpaper, such as the lavender canopy bed, fuchsia throw pillows, and even the yellow flowers on the nightstands.

Advertisement

18. Purple and Brown

Here's something to keep in mind if the idea of decorating with purple makes you nervous: You can literally never go wrong if you pair the regal hue with brown. This neutral is one of the safest, not to mention the warmest, color options around. It also makes for a palette that's incredibly chic, as proven by this setup from Heidi Caillier.

19. Purple, Beige, and Espresso Wood Finish

If you want to experiment with the color purple, one of the easiest ways to do so is with pieces of decor that you can easily swap, such as your bedding. This sleek design by Decus Interiors showcases a bed dressed in beige and purple linens, anchored by rich espresso wood paneling. The lavender-colored duvet offers the perfect dash of color that can be changed at a moment's notice.

20. Purple and Black

For a purple color scheme that looks edgy, even a ​little​ punk rock, we suggest pairing the regal hue with black. This is exactly what Sarah Akwisombe did in her lilac office. The black desk, chairs, and graphic pillow simply jump off the purple backdrop and "toughen up" the space.

Advertisement

Colors That Go With Purple

Ready to get started on your purple room makeover? Perfect. Now all you have to do is select one of the following coordinating colors, and you are well on your way.

Yellow

White

Pink

Emerald Green

Salmon

Navy Blue

Dark Gray

Gold

Orange

Light Blue

Light Gray

Burnt Orange

Taupe

Teal

Sage Green

Mint Green

Fuchsia

Brown

Beige

Black