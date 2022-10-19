Upgrade Your Next Meal With the Best Extendable Dining Tables on Amazon

Whether you're a frequent dinner party host or just short on space, an extendable dining table is never a bad idea. But finding the perfect one can be more challenging than expected. First, you have to consider the shape, style, and material that best matches your home and existing decor. And then, factors like budget and space constraints come into play.

To make the search as simple as possible, we've compiled our favorite picks into one easy-to-reference guide. Ahead, find the best extendable dining tables on Amazon for all your hosting needs. All that's missing are the perfect dining chairs — and even better company.

Best Overall

This solid-wood extendable dining table doesn't need any bells and whistles. The clean lines, sturdy construction, and classic style speak for themselves — which is why this gets our pick for best overall. It's available in a variety of wood stains, lengths, and extension options to suit your space and needs.

Most Versatile

Consider this table a triple threat, as you can use it as a dining table, kitchen island, or even a work-from-home desk. This savvy Amazon find can seat four to eight people and offers a minimalist style that's extremely easy to style.

Best Farmhouse

Three things that instantly scream "farmhouse" decor? Wood, white, and that aged, reclaimed look. This extendable 98-inch dining table checks all three boxes and features a 20-inch leaf for even more seating space.

Best for Small Spaces

This round, solid cherry wood kitchen table is as stylish as it is space-saving. The splayed legs give it a midcentury modern look, while the rich, all-over wood stain feels warm and versatile. Best of all, it features drop-leaf sides the entire way around — perfect for nestling into a corner or against a wall or displaying in a more open space.

Best Modern

For more modern spaces, try this extendable gray concrete-style dining table from Amazon. For four diners, the table takes on a sleek, square shape. And for up to eight guests, it opens like a book for tons of extra seating space. Pull up a set of chrome or acrylic dining chairs and enjoy.

Best Drop-Leaf

Why get a regular drop-leaf dinner table when you could get one that also adds extra storage to your home? This Amazon pick does exactly that, with two drop-leaf sides and two roomy shelves. For a space-saving bonus, it folds up to just a third of its full-expanded size.