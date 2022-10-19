Upgrade Your Next Meal With the Best Extendable Dining Tables on Amazon

By Carrie Carrollo October 19, 2022
Whether you're a frequent dinner party host or just short on space, an extendable dining table is never a bad idea. But finding the perfect one can be more challenging than expected. First, you have to consider the shape, style, and material that best matches your home and existing decor. And then, factors like budget and space constraints come into play.

To make the search as simple as possible, we've compiled our favorite picks into one easy-to-reference guide. Ahead, find the best extendable dining tables on Amazon for all your hosting needs. All that's missing are the perfect dining chairs — and even better company.

Best Overall

This solid wood dining table has it all: clean lines, a sturdy construction, and a classic style. It comes in plenty of stains and styles to suit any space.

B.R.A.S.I.L.-Möbel Table Champ Extendable Honey Solid Wood Dining Room Table

This solid-wood extendable dining table doesn't need any bells and whistles. The clean lines, sturdy construction, and classic style speak for themselves — which is why this gets our pick for best overall. It's available in a variety of wood stains, lengths, and extension options to suit your space and needs.

Most Versatile

This piece pulls double (or triple) duty as an extendable dining table, kitchen island, or even a desk. It also seats four to eight people, depending on the configuration.

Geniqua Extendable Dining Table

Consider this table a triple threat, as you can use it as a dining table, kitchen island, or even a work-from-home desk. This savvy Amazon find can seat four to eight people and offers a minimalist style that's extremely easy to style.

Best Farmhouse

This extendable dining table masters the look of farmhouse decor with elements of wood, white, and an aged texture. Though it’s already sizeable at 98 inches, it also features a 20-inch leaf for additional seating.

Liberty Furniture Industries Abbey Park Trestle Table

Three things that instantly scream "farmhouse" decor? Wood, white, and that aged, reclaimed look. This extendable 98-inch dining table checks all three boxes and features a 20-inch leaf for even more seating space.

Best for Small Spaces

Here's a round cherry wood table that’s as stylish as it is space-saving. It features a midcentury modern design and drop-leaf panels on each side.

SUSUO Cherry Wooden Drop Leaf Extendable Round Dining Table

This round, solid cherry wood kitchen table is as stylish as it is space-saving. The splayed legs give it a midcentury modern look, while the rich, all-over wood stain feels warm and versatile. Best of all, it features drop-leaf sides the entire way around — perfect for nestling into a corner or against a wall or displaying in a more open space.

Best Modern

This extendable table features a concrete-like finish and is perfect for more modern spaces. It opens and closes like a book to seat four or eight.

Mobili Fiver Square Extendable Grey Concrete Table Eldorado

For more modern spaces, try this extendable gray concrete-style dining table from Amazon. For four diners, the table takes on a sleek, square shape. And for up to eight guests, it opens like a book for tons of extra seating space. Pull up a set of chrome or acrylic dining chairs and enjoy.

Best Drop-Leaf

Drop-leaf sides and two roomy shelves make this table a great space-saving option. Plus, it won’t break the bank.

KOTPOP Folding Drop-Leaf Dinner Table

Why get a regular drop-leaf dinner table when you could get one that also adds extra storage to your home? This Amazon pick does exactly that, with two drop-leaf sides and two roomy shelves. For a space-saving bonus, it folds up to just a third of its full-expanded size.

