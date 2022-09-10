8 Scandinavian Extendable Dining Tables That Will Seamlessly Blend into Your Space

Scandinavian style borrows heavily from midcentury modern design. So much so that when you're shopping for one or the other, you're likely to find plenty of pieces that straddle the line. When you're looking for Scandinavian dining tables, expect to find dining tables in all shapes and sizes, long tapered legs, and plenty of natural woods that lend to a light organic feel.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

And while Scandinavian style leans heavily into all things minimal, that doesn't mean that you're stuck with dining tables that are only meant for small spaces. Sure, you'll find dining tables that sit comfortably in small dining rooms for day-to-day life, but you can also opt for extendable dining tables that expand when you get the itch to entertain.

Advertisement

Here is a curated list of Scandinavian extendable dining tables for dining rooms, both large and small.

The Best Scandinavian Extendable Dining Tables

This round dining table from West Elm is a stunning example of what happens when form meets function. Day to day, its sleek Scandinavian design does the heavy lifting for family meals, but come larger gatherings, it easily expands out to 60 inches.

Advertisement

Light, airy and minimalist, this table is everything you'd expect from Scandinavian style. Day to day, it seats six comfortably, and when the merriment finds more people at your table, it expands out to accommodate eight.

Advertisement

Clean lines and a minimal feel make this midcentury modern table feel Scandi-inspired. For the ultimate versatility, this table expands to 40", 65", and 90", courtesy of two drop-in leaves that are stored separately.

Advertisement

Elegant in its simplicity, this dining table may look midcentury modern, but with the beveled edges and tapered legs, it can go toe to toe with any modern dining table or danish design. Monday through Friday, this table seats two to four, but when the weekend rolls around, the drop in leaf adds two more for your favorite dinner guests.

Advertisement

With a rectangular tabletop, tapered legs, and sleek iron detailing, this table bears all the hallmarks of Scandinavian style. Designed for a larger dining room, this table is stately, to begin with, but when your next soiree rolls around, a butterfly leaf expands it out further to accommodate 10 guests.

Advertisement

While this table is technically a midcentury piece, its sleek minimal style also checks the boxes for Scandinavian design. Pair it with upholstered dining chairs for a cozier feel, or stick with Scandi-styled chairs for a light, airy feel in your dining space.

Advertisement

Crafted from solid oak wood, this table sits comfortably in compact spaces and seats a family of four. But dinner guests are always welcome as the extension piece bumps the accommodations up to six.

This table might be the chameleon of dining tables. It's midcentury modern, with a Scandinavian feel, leaning heavily into its industrial vibe. How it plays out in your dining room is completely up to you.