9 Amazon Headboards That Will Transform Your Bedroom

By Pauline Lacsamana January 25, 2022
Our Editorial Process
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.

Finding the right mattresses and pillows may be on the top of your to-do list when upgrading your bedroom, but if there's one thing you can buy to switch up your style, it's a headboard. These decorative pieces can not only tie together your space, but they can also add stability to your bed frame and provide extra storage. From classic tufted styles to luxe velvet designs, check out the best headboards on Amazon below.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Best Overall

Our top pick is this versatile upholstered headboard that comes in a variety of styles, from diamond tufted to nailhead trim. It’s also height adjustable from 36 to 48 inches and can fit most bed frames and bases.

AMAZON

Lucid Mid-Rise Vertical Channel Upholstered Adjustable Height Headboard (Queen)

$104.84

Lucid has an endless amount of upholstered headboards, from vertical or square channel to diamond tufted to nailhead trim. On top of all the options, it's also height adjustable by 2-inch increments, from 36 to 48 inches.

Best Budget

Switch up your style with this modern metal headboard that has smooth curves and spindle detailing. Made with powder-coated iron, it’s durable, sleek, and built to last at a more affordable price point. It’s also height adjustable and can fit most queen bed frames.

AMAZON

Modway Alessia Modern Farmhouse Metal Headboard (Queen)

$83.09

Bring modern farmhouse vibes to your bedroom with this metal headboard from Modway. Designed for queen size beds and made with heavy-duty powder-coated iron, it has seven different mounting positions to accommodate most queen size bed frames.

Best Metal

Elevate your space with this gorgeous metal headboard. Designed with smooth curves and crafted with durable metal, it’s a must for stylish bedrooms.

AMAZON

Safavieh Home Paloma Retro Headboard (Queen)

$189.93

Looking for a statement piece? Try this charming, retro metal headboard from Safavieh. It has a curved design and comes in a range of colors, including antique bronze, black, gold, and white.

Best Faux Leather

Made with vegan leather, this chic tufted headboard is a total eyecatcher. Not only is it height adjustable, but it’s also made with fiberwood and plywood for added durability.

AMAZON

Modway Lily Tufted Faux Leather Upholstered Headboard (Queen)

$113.89

If you want the look of leather without the price tag, go for this faux leather style from Modway. This adjustable height headboard is made with vegan leather and has a stunning tufted design for a totally chic bedroom upgrade.

Best Wood

Opt for a wood headboard with a country feel with this pick from Glenwillow Home. It has pre-assembled decorative panels and pre-drilled holes for a quick and easy installation.

AMAZON

Glenwillow Home Wood Panel Headboard (Queen)

$139.99

This wood panel headboard is perfect for farmhouse-style bedrooms. It has pre-drilled holes for easy assembly and comes with its own mounting hardware.

Best Velvet

This velvet headboard is an absolute stunner with vertical channel tufting and a trendy scalloped edge. Made with dense foam padding and stain-resistant performance fabric, it’s easy to clean and extra comfortable. It’s also height adjustable from 42 to 50 inches.

AMAZON

Ball & Cast Tufted Velvet Upholstered Headboard (Queen)

$156.23

Getting an art deco bedroom has never been easier, thanks to this velvet headboard. With vertical channel tufting and a scalloped edge, it adds texture to your space. Even though upholstered headboards can be tough to clean, this option is made with stain-resistant performance velvet.

Most Versatile

Made with lightweight panels and faux leather straps, this wall-mounted headboard will give you major vintage vibes. Even though it’s a great fit for your bedroom, it’s versatile enough to be used to spruce up your entryway, living room, or dining room.

AMAZON

Nathan James Harlow Wall Mount Headboard (Queen)

$169.99

This wall-mounted headboard from Nathan James has faux leather straps and either a fabric or faux leather panels that offer a stylish vintage look for your bedroom. In addition to using it as a bed headboard, it can also be hung behind a bench in an entryway or in your dining room.

Advertisement

Best Curved

Ideal for minimalists, this curved design is crafted with a wood frame and foam for extra comfort. It has three different height levels and can be attached to most standard bed frames.

AMAZON

Rivet Curved Upholstered Headboard (Queen)

$190.45

Curved and sculptural designs are all the rage, so why not incorporate that into your space with an on-trend headboard? With a soft, curved silhouette, it's perfect for minimalist bedrooms, but would also work well with most interior design styles.

Best for Extra Storage

If you’re tight on space but need extra storage, try this bookcase headboard. Made with durable composite wood and a laminate finish, it has three storage compartments for all your smaller pieces of decor.

AMAZON

Prepac Bookcase Headboard (Full/Queen)

$159.41

This full/queen bookcase headboard from Prepac is perfect for when you have extra bedroom decor you want to put on display. It has three storage compartments that can fit anything from keepsakes to books.

Advertisement

By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy