9 Amazon Headboards That Will Transform Your Bedroom

Finding the right mattresses and pillows may be on the top of your to-do list when upgrading your bedroom, but if there's one thing you can buy to switch up your style, it's a headboard. These decorative pieces can not only tie together your space, but they can also add stability to your bed frame and provide extra storage. From classic tufted styles to luxe velvet designs, check out the best headboards on Amazon below.

Best Overall

Lucid has an endless amount of upholstered headboards, from vertical or square channel to diamond tufted to nailhead trim. On top of all the options, it's also height adjustable by 2-inch increments, from 36 to 48 inches.

Best Budget

Bring modern farmhouse vibes to your bedroom with this metal headboard from Modway. Designed for queen size beds and made with heavy-duty powder-coated iron, it has seven different mounting positions to accommodate most queen size bed frames.

Best Metal

Looking for a statement piece? Try this charming, retro metal headboard from Safavieh. It has a curved design and comes in a range of colors, including antique bronze, black, gold, and white.

Best Faux Leather

If you want the look of leather without the price tag, go for this faux leather style from Modway. This adjustable height headboard is made with vegan leather and has a stunning tufted design for a totally chic bedroom upgrade.

Best Wood

This wood panel headboard is perfect for farmhouse-style bedrooms. It has pre-drilled holes for easy assembly and comes with its own mounting hardware.

Best Velvet

Getting an art deco bedroom has never been easier, thanks to this velvet headboard. With vertical channel tufting and a scalloped edge, it adds texture to your space. Even though upholstered headboards can be tough to clean, this option is made with stain-resistant performance velvet.

Most Versatile

This wall-mounted headboard from Nathan James has faux leather straps and either a fabric or faux leather panels that offer a stylish vintage look for your bedroom. In addition to using it as a bed headboard, it can also be hung behind a bench in an entryway or in your dining room.

Best Curved

Curved and sculptural designs are all the rage, so why not incorporate that into your space with an on-trend headboard? With a soft, curved silhouette, it's perfect for minimalist bedrooms, but would also work well with most interior design styles.

Best for Extra Storage

This full/queen bookcase headboard from Prepac is perfect for when you have extra bedroom decor you want to put on display. It has three storage compartments that can fit anything from keepsakes to books.