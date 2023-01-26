The 11 Best Minimalist Headboards for Every Single Budget

Are you going for an all-minimalist look at home with a minimalist bed frame in the bedroom and a minimalist couch in the living room? Or are you mixing things up with maximalist patterns for wallpaper and bedding balanced with minimalist furniture? In either case, a minimalist headboard might be for you. While some prefer to make the headboard the statement piece in a bedroom, sometimes all you need is something simple and straightforward that lets other parts of the room shine. Whether you're looking for an upholstered, wood, or metal minimalist headboard, we have an option for you.

The Best Minimalist Headboards

Mimic the rounded rectangular shape of your mattress with this low-profile headboard from Amazon, which comes in bright colors like royal blue, marigold, and chartreuse; softer ones like blush and gray; and jet black for a bold look. The overall look gives midcentury modern meets minimalist design vibes.

A low profile and clean lines make this wood headboard from Wayfair the perfect minimalist addition to your bedroom. Our favorite colorway is the deep walnut, which has a midcentury look to it, though you can also choose from white and gray.

Can you mix minimalism and modern farmhouse? With this headboard, you can. Opt for the gray or white color options to skew more farmhouse or choose gold for midcentury or black for industrial. The headboard is adjustable to seven heights, allowing you to customize it to your specific bed setup with ease.

A tufted faux-leather headboard might not seem like a minimalist option on the surface, but it's all about how you work it into a room. Set it in a monochromatic room and that tufting provides a bit of structure and texture.

Minimalism doesn't have to mean boring. We love the wavy form of this wood headboard that catches the light beautifully. Just be aware that it needs to be mounted to a wall rather than attached to a bed frame — but that just means you can one day repurpose this headboard as a wall sculpture!

Handcrafted by Indonesian artisans, this rattan and cane headboard has a lovely organic quality. The woven texture provides visual depth that still exists well within minimalist bounds. As with our last headboard, this one also needs to be wall-mounted.

A simple arch gives this headboard its definition, while textured upholstery adds some subtle dimension. If you'd like to take this in a more colorful direction, it also comes in teal blue and teal green or charcoal gray if you'd like to remain neutral.

Extra storage is always a good thing, and this headboard provides just that. Not only is there a top shelf but also side cubbies. There's space for everything from a lamp to books to a phone charger, and you can even skip a nightstand if you're short on space. Despite all this storage, the headboard keeps things minimalist with a simple curved form.

With a funky wave shape, this minimalist headboard keeps things fun in a low-key way. Pick from a range of colors across linen, velvet, and even sherpa and bouclé. We're particularly fond of those last two, especially if your minimalist room is monochromatic and needs some extra texture.

A beveled hardwood frame adds a touch of rusticity to this flax linen headboard. A fun hidden detail is that the upholstered panel actually pops out, letting you reupholster it to change up the look any time you desire.

What we love most about this elegant headboard is the fact that you can choose from dozens of colors, whether you're interested in the minimalist staples of white, off-white, and beige or even a quiet pattern. You can also select from linen, cotton, velvet, and performance materials too.