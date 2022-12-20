12 Midcentury Modern Bed Frames We Just Can't Get Enough Of

If the past year has taught us anything, it's how impactful the media we consume can be on our interior design taste. I mean, would we even have the trending coastal grandmother aesthetic without Nancy Meyers? While midcentury modern originated in the mid-20th century, it has had a resurgence in popular culture. The moment Don Draper's home and office graced our TV screens, we were on Google trying to figure out where to find ‌Mad-Men‌-inspired home decor for our spaces.

For those whose style leans midcentury modern — favoring clean lines and geometric shapes, though never fearing a pop of color or mixed materials — we found 12 bed frames perfect for your retro home. Our selection includes picks from customer-favorite retailers, including Target and Wayfair, as well as more high-end options from brands like Soho Home. From eye-catching upholstery to natural wood platforms, these are the best midcentury modern bed frames on the market.

The Best Midcentury Modern Bed Frames

This option from Baxton Studio, available on Home Depot, features an upholstered, button-tufted headboard that rounds out at the ends. And at the base, you'll find solid rubberwood with a warm walnut finish. While the look is obviously the main reason we're drawn to this bed frame, we also love that Baxton Studio made this headboard adjustable, allowing you to move it to your preferred height.

Shoppers love this upholstered bed frame from AllModern, boasting hundreds of five-star ratings. As one customer wrote, "[This is] a great looking bed. Zero squeaks or pops and the frame is sturdy as a rock." The frame is available in two colors, walnut and gray, but we definitely lean toward walnut for the nice natural touch it adds.

For something a little less clunky, consider this bed frame from Amazon featuring a spindle headboard. It's low to the ground, made of solid pine wood, and maintains those clean lines that draw us to the midcentury modern style.

If you're looking to splurge, let us introduce you to ‌the‌ splurge. The Belsa Bed from Soho Home matches the upholstered headboard with the footboard, dividing both down the middle with a central line of solid oak. The upholstery is velvet — both glam and cozy — and is available in four colors: tangerine, navy, steel, and sage.

And on the complete opposite end of the price spectrum, there's this option that you can get on Wayfair. This is a platform bed that's simple in design and look. But don't be fooled by the price tag — customers love this frame, and it has over 5,900 five-star ratings. Shoppers note that it is "a breeze to put together" and that it "feels sturdy and looks really nice."

This bed frame from CB2 was designed by Jannis Ellenberger, who wanted to add thoughtful details to what at first glance might seem like a simple design. The materials contrast, a staple of midcentury modern furniture, and the inclining lines give this frame unexpected dimension. The frame is constructed from sustainable acacia wood, and the headboard is upholstered with a linen blend.

Keep it simple with this option from West Elm. The brand's Midcentury Bed is available in twin through king and comes in three different wood colors: acorn, white, and pebble. It has clean lines, and when bought in acorn, it has that brought-the-outside-in feel.

If you like the style of the Soho Home option but perhaps not the price tag, consider this model that's available on Wayfair. Similar to the Soho Home design, this bed frame also features a dual-panel headboard and sleek wood framing, and this one is just over $1,000.

If you're looking for a low-profile frame, this one from Manor Park will do the trick. It's low to the ground with classic midcentury modern tapered legs. It's a simple frame that serves its purpose and looks good while doing it. And since you're opting for something more subtle, why not have a little fun with the surroundings by adding vintage nightstands, potted plants, or even vibrant artwork?

Get cozy in this button-tufted bed frame from Target's Baxton Studio line. The headboard is padded, giving your back cushiony support. And as a unique touch, the top of the headboard dips down ever so slightly in the middle to give this frame a little extra shape.

One customer of this Camaflexi frame wrote that it "has the same vibes as the West Elm midcentury wood bed" but for less than half the price, adding that the wood is "such nice quality" and "very sturdy." So, if you were looking for a West Elm dupe, your answer might be at Home Depot.

Though somewhat of a splurge, this frame from AllModern is a must for the midcentury decorator wanting something different in their space. While the frame might seem familiar, upon closer inspection, you'll find a unique panel design in the headboard, giving a chevronlike pattern made out of solid wood.