The Best Round Dining Tables You Can Buy on Amazon

By Stefanie Waldek December 16, 2022
Depending on the layout of your dining room, a round dining table might fit the space better than a square or rectangular table. In fact, they're ideal for maximizing small spaces and squeezing in as many diners as possible! Whether you're looking for a farmhouse-style table, a Scandinavian-style table, or an extendable dining table, there's one that will suit your dining room (or nook) both in style and in size. Here are our favorite dining tables that you can buy on Amazon.

Best Overall

This warm walnut table with a lovely sculptural base can comfortably seat four and squeeze up to six.

Modway Crossroads Round Wood Dining Table

This round dining table has a midcentury Scandinavian aesthetic, complete with an eye-catching sculptural base and a lovely radiating grain pattern on the tabletop. We love the warm walnut color, which can be paired with a number of color palettes.

Best Budget

At just 35 inches in diameter, this affordable glass-top dining table is ideal for small spaces, such as apartments with no true dining room or a little breakfast nook.

SICOTAS Glass-Top Round Dining Table

Glass-top tables like this 35-inch one are ideal for small spaces, as their transparent tabletops take up very little visual space in a room. This is particularly ideal if you're putting your dining table in your living room! You have a choice between metal and wood legs — opt for the former in a modern, industrial space and opt for the latter in a midcentury- or boho-style space.

Best Extendable

If you entertain every now and then but don't want a large dining room table all the time, consider this extendable model that adds 16 inches of space via a removable leaf.

Quarte Farmhouse Round Extendable Dining Table

If you want an extendable dining table that will turn your table into an oval to seat additional guests, this is the model for you. This farmhouse-style table has a diameter of 42 inches in its standard configuration, but when you pop in the extra leaf, it expands to an oval that's 58 inches long.

Best Midcentury Modern

Inspired by Eero Saarinen's Tulip Table, this midcentury-style dining table is easy to sit at — you don't have to worry about your legs bumping into the table's legs!

FMD 42-inch White Round Tulip Dining Table

Nothing says midcentury modern more than a classic tulip-style pedestal table. The original was designed by Eero Saarinen in 1956 — he was inspired to cut back on the number of legs beneath tables. Fortunately, this dupe is a lot more affordable than the real deal.

Best for Small Spaces

This affordable space-saving table has two leaves, so you can use it as a narrow shelf, a table for one, or a table for four.

Winsom Hannah Dining Table

Made of light oak, this affordable and versatile 42-inch dining table has two leaves that fold down, allowing you to use it in three configurations to maximize a small space. You can use it as a console table, desk, or table that seats up to four guests.

