9 Midcentury Modern Dining Tables For a Classic Vintage Feel

On the hunt for the perfect midcentury modern dining table? You've come to the right place. We've scoured the internet to find the best options in a variety of shapes and price points that nail all of the design era's most iconic characteristics. From pedestal-base tulip tables (in big and small-space-friendly sizes) to walnut wood silhouettes with splayed legs, each one will easily elevate your dining room. See all of our top retro-inspired dining table picks ahead.

The Best Midcentury Modern Dining Tables

With one Google or Pinterest search for a midcentury modern dining table, you'll quickly notice one trend among each piece: splayed legs. The subtle flared look adds immediate interest and retro style to an otherwise normal table silhouette. Want the look for less? Consider the Zinus Jen table on Amazon. (Yes, it's available on Prime.)

Don't let the minimalist look fool you. This affordable, oak-toned wood dining table from Target is an instant conversation starter. The hourglass curved legs make a bold statement and upgrade the table tenfold. Add upholstered oak chairs to achieve the look of a matching dining set.

Struggling to furnish a tight dining room or small space? A round, tulip-style bistro table might be the answer. Priced at $266, this one from AllModern is ideal for those on a budget who still want to reap the benefits of midcentury modern aesthetics. It seats up to four people and can be styled in an infinite number of ways.

Article is a popular destination for those looking to achieve a midcentury modern look with contemporary pieces, and its Conan Round Dining Table is proof. From its walnut color to its diagonal legs, it recalls some of the era's most recognizable furniture characteristics with a modern twist. Best of all, it's moderately priced at just under $600.

In the market for an expandable dining table with midcentury modern flair? West Elm has you covered. This one expands from 39 inches to 55 inches to offer seating for two or four. It features a timeless silhouette, beveled edges, and an acorn-color wood finish.

Teak wood is a staple midcentury modern design — and for good reason. Besides being beautiful to look at, it's also sturdy, durable, and low maintenance. There are countless vintage options on the market, but if you're looking to invest in a brand-new piece (and experiment with a more modern design), the Amelia dining table from Anthropologie is a foolproof pick.

Furnish your dining room in iconic style with Herman Miller's Eames Table, designed by Charles and Ray Eames in 1964. Its aluminum base is instantly recognizable and acts as a neutral alongside complementary decor. Choose your favorite tabletop from a variety of options (like wood veneer or laminate), add your favorite chairs, and enjoy this dining table for years to come

Master the look of Brazilian midcentury modern design with the Salamina dining table from CB2. The warm wood tone pairs flawlessly with a flared rattan base to add a breath of life to any kitchen or dining room. The round shape is soft and versatile with seating for up to six.

If you're looking to invest in a high-quality dining room table, the Rove Concepts Tulip Table deserves a spot on your list. Inspired by Finnish and American midcentury modern design, it features an oval-shaped white Carrara marble tabletop and a glossy white single pedestal base. Pair it with matching tulip chairs or Scandinavian-inspired natural wood accents for a minimalist look.