These DIY Rope Coasters Are Cute AND So Easy to Make

DIY in a Day brings you step-by-step instructions for easy projects that will spruce up your space — within 24 hours (or less!).
Cotton rope is a favorite material of ours to use for DIY projects. We've added wrapped rope to a mirror and used it to hang a plant shelf. It's the perfect material for incorporating natural texture and color. For these cute coasters featured here, we created extra interest with a pop of color using embroidery thread wrapped around the end of the rope. Wouldn't these make the perfect housewarming gift?
Natural cotton rope can give any project a boho feel, which we love! And it is incredibly easy to find ... any hardware store will have some, just look for the clothesline. Check out how we made these DIY Rope Coasters below.
Things You'll Need
Step 1
Trim end of rope and secure this end with some glue. Start coiling the rope and secure with more glue as y. A hot glue gun is great, but if you prefer not to use heat, a quick dry glue is fine as well.
Step 2
Glue the start of the rope coil to the center of the cork coaster.
Step 3
Keep wrapping the rope and adding glue to secure it to the cork.
Step 4
Glue an end of embroidery floss to the last few inches of rope that you will need to coil to completely cover the cork. Wrap the thread around the rope until you reach the end. Secure it with glue.
Allow to dry. You can brush or spray a varnish or polyurethane spray on the rope to seal after the glue dries.
Alice & Lois is a DIY and lifestyle blog where twin sisters Sara and Melissa share their inspiration, projects, connection and celebrate the good in life. They create inspiring posts centered around home, family, style and creativity, specializing in simple, yet sophisticated DIY projects. Sara and Melissa live in two very different places – Sara is in the heart of the midwest, Indianapolis and Melissa in the majestic ski town of Crested Butte, Colorado. Alice & Lois was named one of the Top 10 DIY and Decorating Blogs by the editors of Better Homes and Gardens in 2015 and 2016 and recently named one of the Top 30 DIY Blogs to Follow by Domino.