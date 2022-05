In This Article Specs

Since I had no room for this beauty in my studio apartment, I took the only logical next step and told my boyfriend to get it for his home. Now that I've experienced it firsthand, here is everything you need to know about this gem of an accent chair.

What are the specs of the Elroy Accent Chair?

The Elroy Accent Chair is sold in four colors and three fabrics: tan bouclé , cream Sherpa, natural linen, and dark gray linen. While I love them all, my two clear favorites are the tan bouclé and cream Sherpa. The chair sits low to the ground, features a wood frame and wood legs, and has super-plush, thick cushions. It requires no assembly, has a one-year limited warranty, and retails for just $300.

What are the pros of the Elroy Accent Chair?

This chair looks so much more expensive than it is. I saw the cream Sherpa version in person, but I'm more than sure this would apply to the tan bouclé as well. The wood finish is a rich shade of brown that perfectly complements the upholstery. It's also incredibly comfortable to cuddle up in.

What are the cons of the Elroy Accent Chair?

The only con of the Elroy Accent Chair is that it's small, and this is only a con if you're looking for a large chair. Regardless, it's definitely smaller than it looks in the photos, so I would recommend whipping out your tape measure and doing just a little extra prep work before placing your order.

Would you recommend purchasing this chair?

100% yes. It's especially great for a small space but would also look wonderful as a pair in a larger living room. This piece of furniture is my favorite Target purchase of all time ... and that says ​a lot​ since I practically live in that store.