The Most Beautiful Bathroom Vanities to Buy on Amazon

By Erin Lassner October 7, 2022
Whether you're fully renovating your bathroom or just looking to spice up your current space, a bathroom vanity is undoubtedly the star of the show. And replacing it doesn't have to be crazy-expensive or super laborious. To no one's surprise, Amazon has a goldmine of options across all price points, sizes, colors, and design styles. From roomy double vanities to petite wall-mounted options, keep scrolling for our top six picks based equally on design and quality.

Best Modern Vanity

Keep it clean with this contemporary bathroom vanity. The cabinet and shelf add ample bathroom storage and all hardware is included for a simple installation. Please note that the faucet and drain are sold separately.

Fine Fixtures Bathroom Vanity and Sink

Score this sleek vanity in three colors — walnut, gray, and white — and seven sizes. And if you're looking for a double sink, there's a 48-inch wide model with two basins.

Best Traditional Vanity

Crafted from solid hardwood and plywood, this double bathroom vanity is built to last. It comes in three base colors and has two ceramic oval under-mount sinks included. It also has a generous three-year warranty.

Ariel Bathroom Vanity With Double Rectangle Sinks

If you're trying to create the perfect traditional bathroom, look no further than this timeless double vanity. It features a pure white quartz countertop and the base comes in either deep espresso, medium-gray, or this striking midnight blue.

Best Midcentury Modern Vanity

We think this vanity looks a whole lot more expensive than it actually is. Between the ample storage, tapered wood legs, solid construction, and eclectic design, it is truly at the intersection of fashion and function.

Modway Render Bathroom Vanity

The retro-inspired profile of this bathroom vanity will add an instant dose of midcentury modern energy to your space. It comes in four sizes, the longest of which features double sinks.

Best Wall-Mounted Vanity

Give yourself the maximum amount of storage for the size with this simple wall-mounted vanity. It's sold in a wide variety of finishes and dimensions, and will make a stunning addition to your modern bathroom.

SSLine Wall-Mounted Bathroom Vanity With Sink Combo

Who said a bathroom vanity has to have legs? Opt for a floating option to bring some airiness to your space, which is especially key for small powder rooms.

Best Farmhouse Vanity

Every detail is accounted for in this picturesque bathroom vanity. If you've been swooning over apron sinks, this is the perfect opportunity to make your vision a reality.

Kitchen Bath Collection Zelda Farmhouse Vanity

The sage green finish, Carrera marble, apron sink, and framed drawers and cabinets are all the components needed to craft the perfect modern farmhouse vanity. And if you aren't quite sold on the green, opt for the deep gray or all-white version.

Best All-White Vanity

This all-white bathroom vanity is truly obsession-worthy. The farmhouse design is completely on-trend while remaining totally timeless.

Kitchen Bath Collection Charlotte Double Farmhouse Bathroom Vanity

It's pretty impossible not to be wowed by the elegance of this all-white vanity. From the apron sinks and quartz countertop to the roomy drawers and large bottom shelf, every detail has been accounted for.

