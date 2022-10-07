The Most Beautiful Bathroom Vanities to Buy on Amazon

Whether you're fully renovating your bathroom or just looking to spice up your current space, a bathroom vanity is undoubtedly the star of the show. And replacing it doesn't have to be crazy-expensive or super laborious. To no one's surprise, Amazon has a goldmine of options across all price points, sizes, colors, and design styles. From roomy double vanities to petite wall-mounted options, keep scrolling for our top six picks based equally on design and quality.

Best Modern Vanity

Score this sleek vanity in three colors — walnut, gray, and white — and seven sizes. And if you're looking for a double sink, there's a 48-inch wide model with two basins.

Best Traditional Vanity

If you're trying to create the perfect traditional bathroom, look no further than this timeless double vanity. It features a pure white quartz countertop and the base comes in either deep espresso, medium-gray, or this striking midnight blue.

Best Midcentury Modern Vanity

The retro-inspired profile of this bathroom vanity will add an instant dose of midcentury modern energy to your space. It comes in four sizes, the longest of which features double sinks.

Best Wall-Mounted Vanity

Who said a bathroom vanity has to have legs? Opt for a floating option to bring some airiness to your space, which is especially key for small powder rooms.

Best Farmhouse Vanity

The sage green finish, Carrera marble, apron sink, and framed drawers and cabinets are all the components needed to craft the perfect modern farmhouse vanity. And if you aren't quite sold on the green, opt for the deep gray or all-white version.

Best All-White Vanity

It's pretty impossible not to be wowed by the elegance of this all-white vanity. From the apron sinks and quartz countertop to the roomy drawers and large bottom shelf, every detail has been accounted for.