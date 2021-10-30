The 7 Best Dressers You Can Find on Amazon

From storing your clothes to helping you tame clutter, dressers are an organized bedroom's best friend. They're also typically one of the largest pieces of furniture in the room, so they play an important role in your bedroom's overall aesthetic. That said, the best dressers are those that combine form and function, offering plenty of storage space for your essentials, all the while enhancing your look with great style.

To help you find the perfect option for your space, we're highlighting the very best dressers on Amazon for every budget and aesthetic.

Best Midcentury Dresser

This pretty midcentury-inspired dresser will instantly infuse your bedroom with timeless, streamlined style. It's made of solid pine wood and high-grade MDF, and it comes in three different finishes—Caramel, Walnut, and White. You can also choose from two-, three-, and six-drawer options to find the perfect fit for your space.

Best Nursery Dresser

Dressers can work wonders to wrangle your little one's tiny clothes, toys, and accessories, so they're a great addition to any nursery. This one comes in five neutral colors, ranging from white to black, so you'll have no trouble finding the right hue for your aesthetic. It's made of solid cherry wood with steel hardware, so your little one can make use of it for many years to come.

Best Budget-Friendly Dresser

Great style doesn't need to come at a high price — and for the budget-conscious, this six-drawer dresser is a total steal. It features fabric drawers protected by a durable steel frame that will help it withstand the test of time, while a wood top makes it easy to showcase your favorite pieces of decor.

Best Industrial Dresser

Made from solid wood with an open metal base, this dresser is the ideal complement to an industrial look. The six roomy drawers glide in and out with ease, and the top of the dresser can hold up to 100 lbs., so it can work double-duty as a television console.

Best Minimal Dresser

Like to keep things simple? Then you can't go wrong with this minimal dresser. Made from engineered wood, the dresser's soft neutral hue will work with all sorts of aesthetics, and its spacious yet pared-back design will quietly add form and function to your look without overwhelming it.

Most Versatile Dresser

This dresser features a classic design that will complement virtually any aesthetic and never go out of style. It comes in four different finishes and features six drawers for ample storage. Plus, the bottom drawers are extra deep, making it a breeze to store bulkier items, like sweaters and blankets.

Best Color

With its Art Deco details and dreamy blush hue, this dresser will add a touch of feminine elegance to any look. It features long-lasting dovetail joint construction and six drawers in different sizes to accommodate a wide range of storage needs. And if blush isn't your color, you can also purchase the dresser in a soft gray hue.