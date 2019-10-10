14 Dressers Under $300 That Don't Skimp on Style or Storage

Upgrading from your first set of apartment-approved furniture to the "adult" stuff is no easy task. While it may be tempting to do it all in one fell swoop, credit card statements be damned, you'll end up with a home that's more reflective of your personal style if you acquire items one by one over time. But what happens when you're ready to trade up and ​still​ have to stay on a budget? That's where we come in.

When it's time to put those dorm-style plastic drawer bins by the curbside, check out our list of the eight best dressers under $300. Whether you opt for IKEA's tried-and-true solid birch or something a little more eclectic via Target's boho-cool Opalhouse collection, we can all but guarantee these pieces will put your old system of clothing piles and bins to shame. Plus, picture how nice they'll look with a nice bud vase and a scented candle on top. Pinterest fame, here we come.

There's something about the way the wood veneer meets in a herringbone pattern at the sides of this roomy six-drawer dresser that just feels a little more elevated than most.

A mod and midcentury style that contrasts dark wood with a clean pop of white, this dresser could complement a variety of decor styles, from sleek and minimalist to laid-back boho.

Solid wood? Check. Tons of space? Check. Leather drawer pulls? Heck yes. For the price, it's worth adding this piece to your list on your next IKEA run — whether you paint it, stain it, or leave it in its natural light wood, it'll outlast most other purchases at this price point.

Target's Opalhouse collection strikes again — for modern boho bang-for-your-buck, we keep coming back to this collection's rich textures. This three-drawer dresser can double as an oversized nightstand if you're working within limited square footage.

Keep your space simple with this minimal 3-drawer dresser. Perfect for small spaces and balancing out your more avant-garde colorful decor.

Ready to bring some modern eco-chic vibes to your space? This light wood pairs perfectly with a succulent and is sure to complement the Zen that you're looking to cultivate. With clean lines and a smooth finish, you're bound to fall in love.

Make your space a little moody with the Sorbus dresser. The deeper hues and asymmetrical drawer pattern will make your modern space pop with interest. Add a bright lamp or pop of color to lighten up the dark hues or lean into the ultra-contemporary feel.

If you're struggling with space, this vertical dresser is sure to save the day. With a tall, slim design, you can still fit everything you need to without using up too much square footage. Plus, the clean white and wood combo is sure to match any room design.

Bring a bit of feminine energy to your modern space with this dresser. A pop of pink is sure to create some visual interest, especially if you're drawn to greys and blacks when decorating.

This dresser looks way more expensive than it is. With rich woods that perfectly balance a modern vibe and natural wear, you can turn your bedroom into a relaxation oasis with ease.

Keep it simple with this staple piece. The classic deep brown is sure to complement your bedroom decor, while the intuitive design makes storing your clothes extra easy. Spruce it up with some family pictures or your collection of beautiful perfume bottles.

Keep your bedroom classic with this drawer chest. Its sturdier design makes it ideal for a larger bedroom and vintage-inspired taste. Plus, an antique lamp on top would look fabulous.

Midcentury modern on a budget is our go-to for a well-designed home. This dresser remains neutral enough to blend into a smaller space but still has the character we know and love in midcentury modern design. Just imagine this wooden piece with a fluffy rug.

This minimal wood dresser is ideal for a more understated bedroom. The hidden knobs allow this piece to be a bit more subtle and the 4-drawer design allows for ample storage space.