The 15 Best Nursery Dressers for a Beautifully Convenient Nursery

When it comes to putting together the perfect nursery, there are a few key pieces of furniture and accessories to have on your list. On top of a soothing rocking chair, you're going to want to have a nursery dresser to keep everything organized, whether it be extra diapers or your child's favorite toys. Having a quality nursery dresser can not only help you cut down on clutter, but they can also be multifunctional and act as changing tables, too. From luxe modern designs to classic midcentury modern picks, here are the 15 best nursery dressers that are stylish, convenient, and totally functional.

Delta Children is a well-known baby and kids furniture brand that makes everything from gliders to cribs, perfect for both nurseries and playrooms. The Universal 6-Drawer Double Dresser has a classic design and comes in several colors, including black, black cherry espresso, dark chocolate, espresso cherry, and white. This double dresser (22 by 48.5 by 34.75 inches) has smooth ball bearing glides for gentle, spacious drawers and has a tipover restraint device that meets ASTM safety standards, making them sturdy and safe for children.

With over 5,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating on Wayfair, customers praised the dresser for its size and being a great piece of nursery furniture, however, some stated that a potential con was how long the assembly took.

Give your nursery or kid's room a modern makeover with the Babyletto Lolly Dresser. At 19 by 48 by 33.5 inches, the dresser has three large drawers and three small drawers and comes with an anti-tip kit that includes safety-tested mounting hardware. This eco-friendly, Fair Trade, GREENGUARD Gold Certified piece of furniture is made from New Zealand pine wood and medium-density fibreboard (MDF) and comes in black and white finishes.

This dresser is sturdy, stylish, and made of quality materials, but it may be more high maintenance when it comes to cleaning. According to the brand, it requires frequent dusting and protection from sunlight and extreme temperatures. It's also recommended to not clean it with chemical cleaners, abrasives, furniture polish, or wax, and should be blotted with a cloth immediately if there are any spills.

Here's another classic design you can't go wrong with. The Storkcraft Kenton 6-Drawer Universal Dresser (18 by 50 by 32.4 inches), comes in four colors and is made of sturdy wood and composite.

It has over 2,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating on Amazon, along with the brand's 70 years of experience crafting furniture for babies, kids, and teens, making it a great choice for nurseries or kids' bedrooms. Customers also note that it's great quality for the price and it's easy to assemble. Plus, if you want to complete the set, there are also cribs, gliders, and changing tables to match with it.

West Elm Kids is stocked with amazing nursery furniture, including this versatile dresser with a removable changing tray. Coming in both black and white child-safe finishes, it also has three drawers to store everything from linens to diapers to blankets. The dresser (19 by 33 by 37.5 inches) is made with solid pine and engineered wood, and has three drawers with plenty of storage space.

This unbelievably design-forward dresser from Crate and Kids is designed by none other than Leanne Ford. Made from solid oak and poplar, the GREENGUARD Gold Certified 20-inch-by-56-inch-by-34-inch dresser features round legs and edges and natural cane accents. The six drawers allow more than enough space for clothes, baby essentials, and more. It's perfect for both nurseries and kids' bedrooms that you want to make effortlessly stylish and cool. Unfortunately, this piece of furniture doesn't come with an anti-tip kit and it's recommended that one be installed for extra safety.

Make your Scandinavian nursery dreams come true with this dresser from Scandibørn. The dresser (19.7 by 39.4 by 33.5 inches) is available in oak, beech, and white shades and has three large drawers for everything from clothes to toys. It also has changeable felt and leather handles and is treated with a strong lacquer.

Get a changing table, dresser, and extra storage space with this pick from Wayfair. What might be the ultimate nursery combo, the dresser (20 by 33.75 by 36.75 inches) comes with a safety rail, topper, changing table, and changing pad, along with two wide drawers. It's designed with rounded contours and a secure front panel for added safety and meets national safety standards. It also has a tip-over restraint device included.

The 17.52-inch-by-50.89-inch-by-40.12-inch Storkcraft Avalon is another dresser we had to include in our list. It has six large drawers, a smooth sleigh design to elevate any nursery or kids' bedroom, and is made of sturdy wood and composites. It's available in four colors — white, black, espresso, and gray — and pairs perfectly with other pieces in the Storkcraft line if you want to expand your collection.

Add a pop of color to your baby's room with this horizontal, wide dresser that comes in 16 bright colors. Despite having fabric drawers (two large drawers and three smaller ones), it's sturdy with a steel frame and wood top construction. At 11.4 by 39.4 by 21.6 inches, it's slim and lightweight, making it ideal for small spaces. As a bonus, the drawers can be removed and the dress can be used as an open-style shelf. With over 8,000 reviews, a 4.3-star rating, and an affordable price, it's tough to beat.

Here's another dresser perfect for a small nursery. With three drawers, the 35-inch-by-19.75-inch-by-34-inch DaVinci Charlie dresser is compact but has enough space for baby clothes, diapers, toys, and more. Made from New Zealand pine wood and TSCA compliant engineered wood, it's a high-quality and durable find. And it meets ASTM and U.S. CPSC safety standards and has a stop mechanism and anti-tip kit, making it extra safe for children.

For modern and Scandinavian decor lovers, this changing station with drawers is a must-have. Another space saver, this 29.1-inch-by-27-inch-by-40.4-inch changing unit with drawers is a must. It comes in two light and airy shades — white and gray — to complement any nursery.

Bring timeless midcentury modern style to nurseries with this West Elm Kids changing table (18 by 37.5 by 34 inches). With one large drawer and two open-style shelves, you have enough storage space for maximum nursery organization.

This vintage-inspired changing station with brass knobs is made from GREENGUARD Gold Certified, sustainably sourced wood, and covered with a child-safe, water-based Acorn finish. It also includes its own anti-tip kit, but it's recommended that it should be securely fixed to the wall.

Get your nursery in order with one shopping haul with this two-piece set from AllModern. With clean lines and midcentury modern design, it's exactly what a sleek, yet comforting, nursery needs. The 19.33-inch-by-34.02-inch-by-36.12-inch dresser has three drawers and a two-tone color scheme for both function and style. The crib is designed to last for years and can be converted from a toddler bed to a daybed, with stationary sides for added safety. The set is made from solid wood and the pieces meet national safety standards.

West Elm and Pottery Barn Kids have joined forces to create this versatile, extra wide dresser and topper set. It has six large drawers with metal pulls finished in black and a two-compartment topper. Overall, the 19-inch-by-56.5-inch-by-33-inch dresser is super sturdy and GREENGUARD Gold Certified, crafted from solid rubberwood and mahogany, and finished with child-safe, water-based cerused white and natural paint. It also comes with an anti-tip kit, so you don't need to worry about making an extra shopping trip. And if you don't need the topper, you can also buy the dresser without it.

Talk about sleek. This 20.5-inch-by-36.50-inch-by-37-inch four-drawer dresser has glam gold accents and a convenient (and removable!) changing top. It's made with non-toxic paint that's lead- and phthalate-free, and has been tested to ASTM furniture safety standards. Available in black and white, it's made from New Zealand pine wood and TSCA compliant engineered wood, making it safe for your little ones.