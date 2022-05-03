Sarah Sherman Samuel Launches First Kids Collection With West Elm and Pottery Barn

By Pauline Lacsamana May 3, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.

Designer Sarah Sherman Samuel has yet to disappoint with her home collabs and her latest is no exception. This time around, Samuel was inspired by her children to create her first and only kids collection with West Elm Kids, Pottery Barn Kids, and Pottery Barn Teen.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

In the collections, you can find a combination of pieces with abstract shapes, texture, and dreamy hues ranging from $16.50 to $2,799, all channeled not only from Samuel's kids but also her homes in the desert and forest. From an arched bunk bed to a rich green snake-patterned rug to a scalloped crib, there are more than enough options to make your kids' bedroom both whimsical and modern.

Advertisement

"With this collaboration, I drew on my experience as both a designer and a mother to create pieces that spark creativity for kids and teens," Samuel tells Hunker. "You'll see nods to natural landscapes, wave motifs, and trails of sand to encourage playfulness and self-expression."

Advertisement

Check out our favorites from the collab below.

1. West Elm Kids x PBK x Sarah Sherman Samuel Arches Twin Over Twin Bunk Bed, $2,799

2. West Elm Kids x Sarah Sherman Samuel Snake Rug, $400-$800

Advertisement

3. West Elm Kids x PBK x Sarah Sherman Samuel Scalloped Extra-Wide Dresser, $1,299

Advertisement

4. West Elm Kids x Sarah Sherman Samuel Shapes Table Lamp, $199

Advertisement

5. West Elm Kids x PBT x Sarah Sherman Samuel Tufted Sand Trails Quilt and Sham, $35.50-$219

Advertisement

6. West Elm Kids x Sarah Sherman Samuel Scalloped Crib, $199-$1,198

Advertisement

7. West Elm Kids x PBK x Sarah Sherman Samuel Upholstered Swivel Chair, $799

8. West Elm Kids x Sarah Sherman Samuel Jacquard Sun Baby Blanket, $40

9. West Elm Kids x Sarah Sherman Samuel Arches Bed, $1,299-$1,799

10. West Elm Kids x Sarah Sherman Samuel Organic Shapes Sconce, $219

kids room decor
The 15 Best Places to Buy Kids' Bedroom Furniture Online
by Geraldine Orentas
west elm nash dresser
The 21 Best Places to Shop for Nursery Furniture and Accessories
by Pauline Lacsamana
modern nursery with midcentury elements
West Elm Just Released a Ton of Ultra-Chic Kids Furniture and Decor
by Stefanie Waldek

Advertisement

By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy