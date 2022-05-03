Sarah Sherman Samuel Launches First Kids Collection With West Elm and Pottery Barn

Designer Sarah Sherman Samuel has yet to disappoint with her home collabs and her latest is no exception. This time around, Samuel was inspired by her children to create her first and only kids collection with West Elm Kids, Pottery Barn Kids, and Pottery Barn Teen.
In the collections, you can find a combination of pieces with abstract shapes, texture, and dreamy hues ranging from $16.50 to $2,799, all channeled not only from Samuel's kids but also her homes in the desert and forest. From an arched bunk bed to a rich green snake-patterned rug to a scalloped crib, there are more than enough options to make your kids' bedroom both whimsical and modern.
"With this collaboration, I drew on my experience as both a designer and a mother to create pieces that spark creativity for kids and teens," Samuel tells Hunker. "You'll see nods to natural landscapes, wave motifs, and trails of sand to encourage playfulness and self-expression."
