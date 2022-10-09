The 10 Best Nursery Changing Tables Under $1,000

No nursery is complete without a changing table. While it might seem possible to create a makeshift one out of a dresser, crib, or table, a dedicated space designed to safely change your baby's diapers (and hold the changing necessities) is an essential part of this new space.

But each nursery is different, meaning your needs might not be the same as someone else, whether that be practical or visual. You may have a smaller space requiring a changing table that offers versatility — like storage or moveability — or you may need to consider matching the nursery furniture that's already been picked out. So, though not every changing table is going to be perfect for your space, we do think we've found 10 pretty great ones.

Each of these tables offers something unique, whether it's storage, style, or price point. Ready to complete your nursery? Shop these 10 in-stock baby changing tables, starting at just over $100.

This changing table from West Elm doubles as a three-drawer dresser with an affixed topper that can be removed once you're out of the diaper phase. And it makes sense that you'd want to be able to remove the changing table because not only does the dresser have a timeless design but it's made from long-lasting, solid pine.

This Scandinavian-inspired changing table from AllModern takes the idea of simplifying a space to new levels. The small, neutral-colored changing table is unobtrusive in both the physical and visual sense, and a rack allows you to keep the actual changing station clutter-free. Hang everything from the diaper bags to a change of clothes just overhead.

We love that this changing table from Graco features a deep surface that keeps your little one ultra secure while the shelves below provide storage for your baby-changing necessities. It's available in four colors: bright white, chocolatey espresso, and two shades of gray.

This sleek changing station from Storkcraft is a customer favorite with a 4.6-star rating. The piece is both a dresser and changing table, boasting two drawers, an enclosed cabinet, and a removable shelf. The changing table topper features two compartments: one designed to fit any standard-size changing pad and the other intended to hold the actual changing materials, including diapers and wipes.

While modern and contemporary styles are great, sometimes you want a little color, and this changing table dresser from Crate & Kids is available in a beautiful (and trending) sage green and is finished with oak legs and wood knobs. The dresser itself features three drawers and one enclosed cabinet that's divided into two shelves, giving you a number of places to store both clothes and diaper-changing essentials.

If you're looking for customer approval, look no further than this changing table from South Shore that boasts over 1,000 five-star ratings. Customers have noted that this changing dresser is incredibly sturdy and — though assembly might take a while — worth the effort, leaving you with four drawers, a topper, safety rails, and a timeless design.

While your baby might not know what ‌Mad Men‌ is, they will grow up appreciating the midcentury modern style with this changing table by West Elm and Pottery Barn Kids. The table, which doubles as a three-drawer dresser, comes in at just under $1,000 and is available in two colors, white and acorn, both of which are made of FSC-certified wood.

This changer from IKEA is all about versatility. The accompanying bookcase, shelves, and drawers give you space to store all your baby's essentials while the station itself is designed to be transformed, jutting out in a way that makes it an ideal desk once diaper-changing is out of the picture.

If you're looking for a highly rated changing station that doesn't break the bank, consider this selection by Badger Basket that's just over $100. Customers love that they don't have to compromise on storage space and sturdiness for a good price. One reviewer writes, "It's a great value [and] especially [great] in smaller spaces."

For a modern nursery, there are few better options than this changing table from the trusted brand Delta Children. One customer describes the design as "simple yet sleek" and "timeless." It features bronze handles and feet, four drawers, and a removable changing top, allowing it to grow up with your child.