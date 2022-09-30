10 Nursery Furniture Sets That Are Just as Stylish as They Are Convenient

The thing about furnishing a nursery is that no matter how much you've been looking forward to planning the perfect room for your perfect new baby, when the time comes to buy the pieces, you're exhausted. I mean, you've kind of got a lot going on. Welcoming a baby is a job in and of itself; add interior designer to the mix and your already busy life just got that much more hectic.

This is when we turn to nursery furniture sets: convenient, design-forward bundles created to simplify the process of furnishing your baby's room. Rather than shopping for individual pieces, your favorite brands are pulling together their bestselling baby cribs and matching changing tables (and sometimes more) into easy-to-shop nursery collections and sets to help you create your baby's ideal room all in one easy buy. If there were ever a time to opt for convenience, it's now.

Whether your baby's nursery theme is modern, rustic, or even Scandinavian-simple, there is the perfect baby furniture set for you. We've rounded up 10 of our favorite nursery sets, including bundles from Wayfair, Amazon, and AllModern that will make furnishing your nursery as simple and convenient as possible.

This Scandinavian, midcentury-inspired set from AllModern features a solid pine wood crib and dresser, which doubles as a changing table. This minimalist furniture set is designed to grow with your little one thanks to the three-in-one convertible crib that transitions from crib to toddler bed to day bed.

We love this simple, white, three-piece set from Child Craft. The nursery furniture combo includes a convertible crib, chest, and changing table. But don't just take our word for it; over 4,700 customers have left five-star ratings, with many raving about the set's durability and sturdiness.

Keep your furniture to a minimum without forfeiting usability with this two-piece furniture set from Storkcraft, a perfect pick for small spaces. The four-in-one convertible crib is incredibly versatile, designed to go from a crib, to a toddler-, to a day-, to a full-size bed, all for under $600. The white paint and clean lines ensure that your rug and paint color of choice can be the true standouts in this room.

Babyletto's two-piece furniture set does a lot without taking up tons of space. The crib is a four-in-one convertible model, and the three-drawer dresser doubles as a changing station. Plus, the natural pine wood pieces (sustainably sourced might we add) work to create an idyllic, calming space for you and your baby.

Buy your furniture set where you buy just about everything else with Sorelle's Berkley Elite Room, available on Amazon. This under-$500 set includes a convertible crib, double dresser, a topper that converts the dresser into a changing table, and a hamper. All pieces are finished in matte gray, allowing you to have some fun with the bedding.

If you're looking for a few more color options, AllModern's Hudson Nursery Furniture Set is available in four different options, including two solid shades and two color combinations. This set includes a three-in-one crib and one of our favorite dresser/changing stations. Below the changing table, you'll find three sets of drawers and one storage cabinet, an excellent space to hold extra diapers or a small hamper. This customer-loved set has maintained a 4.8-star rating with over 2,300 reviews.

Build your perfect furniture set with Delta Children's Sloan Collection. The crib, guardrail, dresser, and mattress pad are already bundled for the perfect modern baby room, with a sleek black top coat and gold finishes. But the room doesn't stop there. An included nursery glider and customizable sheets allow you to put a personal touch on the convenient set. This is truly a one-stop shop.

While we might associate Costco with bulk food and excellent by-the-slice pizza, the retailer has an expansive — and dare we say underrated — furniture selection. If your vibe is more rustic, this two-piece nursery set, made of stained solid wood, ties your baby's space into the home's greater interior theme. This set includes a convertible crib with conversion rails and a six-drawer dresser.

Bundle your crib with a mattress and a five-drawer dresser when you shop this three-piece pairing on Amazon. The Evolur nursery set is finished in a neutral light gray and features detailed molding on the crib. To make your life easier, it includes a Dream on Me mattress, meaning all that's left to do is find the sheets.

This modern-inspired set from (can you guess?) AllModern features sleek, shining black paint and natural wood feet, knobs, and spindles — though it's also available in gray and white. The set includes a convertible crib and a three-drawer dresser with the thoughtful addition of a removable changing tray.