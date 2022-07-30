The 18 Cutest Accent Pillows for a Nursery

Decorating and personalizing a nursery is quite possibly one of the best parts of preparing for a child. Amidst all those parenting classes and books, it's nice to be able to look at paint colors and shop for all the cute decor items you wish you had as a kid. After all, you're going to be spending a significant amount of time in that room, too.

When it comes to finding decorative, but still useful, items for your baby's nursery, a great place to start is with accent pillows. In addition to being ideal for creating comfortable seating, the pillows can really bring joy, whimsy, and even a much-needed pop of color into a little one's space. Below, you can see our current favorites.

Note: The American Academy of Pediatrics, per What to Expect, states that babies should sleep on a flat, firm surface free of pillows and other soft bedding (including blankets) until they are at least 1 years old. In the meantime, you can enjoy accent pillows on a rocking chair, play mat, or cozy armchair in the nursery.

