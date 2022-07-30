The 18 Cutest Accent Pillows for a Nursery

By Anna Gragert July 30, 2022
Decorating and personalizing a nursery is quite possibly one of the best parts of preparing for a child. Amidst all those parenting classes and books, it's nice to be able to look at paint colors and shop for all the cute decor items you wish you had as a kid. After all, you're going to be spending a significant amount of time in that room, too.

When it comes to finding decorative, but still useful, items for your baby's nursery, a great place to start is with accent pillows. In addition to being ideal for creating comfortable seating, the pillows can really bring joy, whimsy, and even a much-needed pop of color into a little one's space. Below, you can see our current favorites.

Note: The American Academy of Pediatrics, per What to Expect, states that babies should sleep on a flat, firm surface free of pillows and other soft bedding (including blankets) until they are at least 1 years old. In the meantime, you can enjoy accent pillows on a rocking chair, play mat, or cozy armchair in the nursery.

1. Coral and Tusk Friends Canoe Pocket Pillow With Insert, $128

2. H&M Home Tufted-Pattern Cushion Cover, $21.24

3. Crate and Kids Sky High Cloud Throw Pillow by Leanne Ford, $34

4. Pottery Barn Kids Fox Pillow, $29.50

5. Buffy Wiggle Pillow Cover, $58.65

6. Blabla Kids Flower Pillow, $74

7. Meri Meri Cherries Velvet Cushion, $65

8. Urban Outfitters Strawberry Tufted Mini Throw Pillow, $29

9. Littledottiebliss Personalized Name Pillow, $56

10. EllieJanelle Custom Crochet Rainbow Pillow (four colors), $38

11. MonsteraMonday Tufted Boot Pillow, $120

12. KissenLand Butterfly Pillow Without Name, $37.89

13. BohoBabyHeaven Cactus Pillow Set, $108.87

14. Pillowfort Dinosaur Figural Pink Pillow, $15

15. Lorena Canals Kitted Cushion Ramona the Radish, $69

16. Oyoy Living Design Cat Zorro Cushion in White, $65

17. Nobodinoz Billie Dog Cushion Camel, $49

18. H&M Home Heart-Shaped Cushion, $12.74

