These 10 Changing Table Dressers Are the Ultimate Multifunctional Choice for Your Nursery

There's a reason pieces like recliner chairs and sofa beds consistently stay in style even as trends evolve: We love furniture that serves more than just one purpose. Finding one thing that does the task of two not only saves us money but it often saves us space too. And if you're furnishing a nursery for the first time, where almost everything in the room will likely be a new purchase, why not cut costs by opting for something multifunctional?

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Changing table dressers are a popular nursery item because as the name aptly suggests, they combine two essentials: a dresser and your baby's changing station. Not only does this save you space, giving you room for a glider or additional storage, but most are also easy to convert when you're no longer changing diapers, with removable changing trays that allow the piece to grow with your family.

Advertisement

To help simplify your search for the perfect changing table/baby dresser combo, we rounded up 10 that fit a variety of budgets and styles. If you're looking to begin furnishing a nursery, start with these two-in-one picks that are currently in stock online.

Our Top 10 Changing Table Dressers

If you're wanting to stay on the lower end of your budget, this baby changing table dresser from Storkcraft comes in at just under $250. Even better, customers love it — it has a 4.9-star rating. Many reviewers rave about the modern style, while others are shocked that something this affordable could be so high quality. This dresser has two drawers, two shelves, and an enclosed cabinet.

Advertisement

If your baby's bedroom needs a pop of color, this selection from West Elm is available in an eye-catching though tranquil midnight blue. Sleek lines and metal hardware give this changing station dresser a modern feel, and the kiln-dried frame provides ample durability. This West Elm piece has three drawers and a super-spacious cabinet.

Advertisement

Target customers love this Delta Children's changing table dresser, which has a 4.3-star rating and an 84% would-recommend rate. With a removable changing topper, this pick is easy to convert into a stand-alone dresser. It's also available in three neutral colors: white, gray, and a chocolatey brown.

Advertisement

Scalloped edges and petite gold knobs add a charming touch to this dresser and topper set from Pottery Barn Kids. The topper, which has space for both a changing pad and changing essentials, is removable, and the dresser has a total of seven drawers — we're talking roomy all around. And as a nice bonus, this piece is made of sustainable pine wood and is GREENGUARD Gold Certified.

Advertisement

This changing table dresser is where contemporary meets craftsman, "inspired by the Northwest modern aesthetic." It's designed out of sturdy eucalyptus and completed with a walnut finish, giving it a handcrafted appearance. This dresser has adjustable levers that ensure stability even on uneven ground, and a layer of felt below the removable changing table protects the dresser from everyday wear and tear. So, even after the diaper phase, it will still look brand new.

Advertisement

This espresso-colored changing table dresser from South Shore is an excellent budget-friendly buy. Customers love it — it has over 300 five-star ratings. Many note that it is easy to assemble and, once put together, is incredibly stable. While most of the options have included removable toppers and safety rails, this piece's are permanent fixtures.

Advertisement

This four-drawer dresser from Delta Children is available in three colors and features vintage-inspired details on the front edges. The safety rail and changing table can be easily removed, leaving you and your (slightly more grown) little one with a stand-alone dresser. Designed out of solid wood, this piece is sturdy and made to last.

Delta Children is a great place to shop for nursery furniture, as the brand specializes in creating sturdy, high-quality pieces for your little ones. If you're looking for plenty of storage space, this dresser with a changing top has six roomy drawers ready to hold everything from onesies to diaper-changing essentials.

Babyletto is another popular, parent-trusted brand for all things nursery, and this dresser with a removable changing table topper is a must-have. It's available in both a dark walnut and vibrant white and is designed with your baby's safety in mind: They're anti-tip, the drawers have stop mechanisms, and each is finished with nontoxic paint.

For something bright and with a more farmhouse look, consider this changing table dresser from South Shore. The dresser has three spacious drawers as well as a cabinet featuring two pull-out trays (with a total of three compartments). The changing station has a designated spot for diaper-changing essentials, giving you immediate and easy access to wipes, baby powder, and more.