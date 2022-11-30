12 Under-$100 Dressers for a Budget-Friendly Bedroom

When organizing your bedroom, there are plenty of solutions you can try to accomplish your goals, and a dresser in particular is at the top of the list. While there are many options on the market, dressers can get pricey, typically costing hundreds to even thousands of dollars, which isn't ideal if you want an easy and affordable solution to your closet storage.

However, after searching through a variety of dressers, we found 12 under-$100 options that range in size, shape, material, and decor style. From compact vertical pieces to eight-drawer models, read on to pick the best dresser for you and your wallet.

The Best Under-$100 Dressers

Get an old-school look with this three-drawer, engineered wood dresser from Amazon. It comes in five finishes: black, cherry, walnut, white, and this gorgeous oak.

Available in four colors, this Nicehill dresser is designed with five fabric drawers, sturdy handles, a reinforced metal frame, and a wooden top. It takes less than half an hour to set it up.

Minimal and sleek in design, this Room Essentials Modular Chest is made with three deep drawers. It's able to hold a variety of items and is an ideal size for small spaces. Use it as a nightstand on which to place your bedside lamp or favorite books.

Constructed with solid pine wood, this chest is super versatile and efficient. With three roomy drawers, it's a great value for its price and can aesthetically fit many bedroom designs. It's also made of renewable materials and can be treated with lacquer, oil, or wax to keep its longevity.

If you're looking for a dresser that's more compact, this Urban Outfitters Piper Storage Cabinet is a great option. It has a midcentury design and features two small drawers with metal glides plus a bottom cabinet that has two shelves.

This dresser is available in an array of elegant designs that'll elevate any bedroom. With four compartments and thick fabric drawers, you can perfectly organize your clothes and grab them with ease. It features a water-resistant top and only takes 20 minutes to assemble.

Timeless-looking and with a wood-grain finish, this Mainstays Classic Five-Drawer Dresser has a durable design and metal slides for easy function. It has drawers that can comfortably fit plenty of items, and at its price, it is ideal for those who want a dresser that has a classic feel without the huge price tag. It's important to note that two adults are needed for its assembly.

Compact and simple, this IKEA Malm Two-Drawer Chest works great as both a place to store your clothes and as a nightstand. While you may not be able to fit a ton of items in it, it's a great pick for smaller rooms. And if you're looking for a dresser that's more sustainable, you'll be happy to know that this one is made with scrap wood.

Want a little more variety with your furniture? This Furologee Dresser has six drawers and includes a double shelf for you to hold more items, like lamps, books, or plants. Although its drawers are made of linen fabric, worry not because each one can store up to 10 pounds of clothes.

This Winado dresser is durably constructed from nontoxic MDF wood. It includes four drawers, and although it's smaller in size, it still serves as a great way to store loose items in your bedroom. It's simple, elegant, and can match all kinds of decor.

If you need a dresser that has lots of storage space, this rustic brown dresser made with eight large, deep drawers is a surefire solution. It's super easy to assemble and can also double as a stand for a TV that's 43 inches or smaller.

Stylish and functional, this mDesign Wide Dresser Storage Chest is made with four fabric drawers and an MDF wood top. Since it's rather lightweight, you can easily relocate it around the room. And for its price, it has a great amount of space to work with.