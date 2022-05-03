IKEA's New Collection Is All About Curating a Sustainable Lifestyle

By Anna Gragert May 3, 2022
IKEA's newest collection will leave you wanting to catch some waves. In collaboration with the World Surf League, and surfers Kassia Meador and Rob Machado, the Swedish furniture chain just released the Kåseberga collection in stores. However, these items are not just for surfers!

Featuring over 25 products — including beach textiles, home furnishings, exercise tools, and decor — this IKEA line aims to support a sustainable and mobile lifestyle. That's why all the products in the collection are made of renewable and recycled materials.

1. Pegboard, $99.99

2. Coffee Table, $99.99

3. Cool Basket, $34.99

4. Bag, $9.99

5. Carafe, $9.99

6. Lamp Shade, $49.99

7. Rug, $39.99

8. 2-Piece Balance Board Set, $89.99

