The 21 Best Places to Shop for Nursery Furniture and Accessories

If you're a fan of home and design, you probably feel pretty well versed in major designers and can work your way around the internet to find a cute couch with no problem. But when it comes to furnishing a nursery, it's a whole new ballgame. To help you find the best of the best, we rounded up our favorite places to shop all things nursery online, along with some expert tips from Alicia Waters, chief marketing officer at Crate and Barrel and Crate and Kids.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

What to Consider When Buying Nursery Furniture and Accessories

When decorating your nursery, a few factors to consider are safety, longevity, and style.

​ Safety: ​ Safety should be your top priority when buying nursery furniture and accessories. Follow nursery safety guidelines, including anchoring furniture, securing rugs, using zero or low-VOC paint, and ensuring the crib and mattress meet the Consumer Product Safety Commission standards.

​ Safety should be your top priority when buying nursery furniture and accessories. Follow nursery safety guidelines, including anchoring furniture, securing rugs, using zero or low-VOC paint, and ensuring the crib and mattress meet the Consumer Product Safety Commission standards. ​ Longevity: ​ Nursery furniture and accessories aren't always cheap, so look for pieces that you can keep around for years to come, like convertible cribs. "We encourage parents to pick pieces with longevity in mind so that items can grow with their family," Waters tells Hunker.

​ Nursery furniture and accessories aren't always cheap, so look for pieces that you can keep around for years to come, like convertible cribs. "We encourage parents to pick pieces with longevity in mind so that items can grow with their family," Waters tells Hunker. ​Style:​ Baby furniture doesn't have to be boring and bland. Nowadays, there are plenty of options to inject some personal style into the room no matter what interior design style you gravitate toward. And if you aren't sure what direction you want to take stylewise, Waters suggests using gender-neutral colors. "A neutral palette can help with longevity versus traditional pink or blue color schemes or nurseries centered around a theme that your child can grow out of," Waters explains.

Advertisement

Where to Buy the Best Nursery Furniture, Accessories, and More

If you're expecting and have no clue where to find stylish cribs, furniture sets, changing tables, and baby gear, look no further. Read on for the best places to buy nursery furniture and accessories online.

Crate and Barrel's line for kids offers a lot of options that will give your nursery that polished look you're after with minimal effort. It's not the cheapest, but many of the items, like side tables and dressers, will probably stick around in your kid's room for a while, or they could easily be repurposed in guest rooms.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Maisonette is an online retailer known as one of the most trend-forward spots for baby and kid stuff. On the site, you'll find nursery gear, toys, and clothes by all the cool, independent designers you'd expect to find in design-forward baby rooms. The selection is smart — while offering high-end wares, there's usually a few more affordable options sprinkled in. (They have several cribs, for example, in the $200 to $300 range; then you have fancier options closer to $800 to $1,000.)

Advertisement

You can tell that Stokke, a Norwegian company, puts a lot of thought into its designs, so if you're looking for clever, Scandi-chic gear, this is where you can find cribs, highchairs, and playtime accessories. One specialty item is the mini crib, which creates a more cocoonlike atmosphere for your baby.

Advertisement

Target has quite the selection of pieces that are perfect for little ones, from babies to toddlers to children. The retailer is stocked with highly affordable nursery decor and baby furniture, but the Pillowfort and Cloud Island collections are especially noteworthy. You'll find an endless amount of nursery ideas to make the space more stylish on a budget, including modern chairs, playhouses, and more.

Advertisement

If you've just started researching nursery stuff, Babyletto is a name you'll soon see everywhere. It's popular with decor-forward parents for making cribs that are pretty cute but aren't too expensive. There are options that suit a lot of decor styles — stuff that feels very modern/Scandi, more midcentury, or straight-up millennial (in a good way).

Advertisement

So, if money is no object or, more realistically, you have some very generous parents or in-laws, RH Baby & Child is where you'll find extra-luxe nursery furnishings — like baby cribs and gliders — that achieve that country-chic/Hamptons/Martha Stewart-type look. Think: lots of linen, weathered woods, and a color palette of white, off-white, gray, and that's about it.

Similar to RH, Serena & Lily's nursery offerings command top dollar but are worth it for dreamy and high-quality rattan and cane nursery furniture.

New York City-based Oeuf offers modern furniture for babies and kids that's not overly complicated. Its signature look combines birch with white paneling to create beds, dressers, and play tables that feel minimal and European. As an indie brand, though, it can be quite pricey, so expect to spend around $1,000 for a dresser or a minimum of $400 on a toddler bed.

If you're looking for a vast selection of high-end, international brands, try Smallable. The retailer has pages upon pages of furniture, accessories, and gear for the nursery by Euro-chic brands — yet it all feels very curated.

Much like the name implies, Scandiborn offers a selection of baby stuff that feels plucked straight out of a Stockholm apartment with sleek and modern designs.

Kalon mostly makes adult-size furniture, but what they do offer in the way of wee ones is very impressive: wooden cribs, conversion kits, dressers, and changing trays handcrafted by highly skilled folks in New England, for which you'll pay a premium price.

If you're all about that budget, IKEA is a no-brainer. You can easily get everything you need for a nursery — including cribs, crib mattresses, nightlights, storage, decor, and toys — at a completely affordable price. (In fact, you probably can't find a much cheaper crib than the Sniglar at $99.99.) If you have older kids, the Kura bed is a favorite because you can hack it in really fun and creative ways.

If you're feeling overwhelmed by too many options, try Pehr, which offers pretty much everything you need for your wee one's room — furniture, bedding, decor — but caps options after about a dozen products in any given category. Plus, the aesthetic is modern without being too loud or trendy, with lots of gender-neutral stuff, meaning you could make this a one-stop shop and end up with a really nice (but not overdone) nursery.

Pottery Barn's nursery furniture collections might surprise you with how fresh they look. In addition to PB's collab with West Elm, you can also find top picks — including bookcases, gliders, ottomans, and cribs — many of which are Greenguard Gold Certified.

In typical West Elm fashion, you can score plenty of midcentury modern nursery designs, including cribs, changing tables, bookcases, storage, and more.

This baby mecca is the Bed Bath & Beyond of kid stuff. The selection is extensive, so you're sure to find something within your budget. On top of cribs, dressers, and swaddle blankets, you can also get some high-tech baby accessories, like sound machines.

Project Nursery is another great resource if you're looking for a wide selection of furniture and gear, but we especially like the current bedding and wallpaper offerings, which feature bright and splashy prints.

Appropriately named, Modern Nursery is filled with modern and whimsical nursery finds, whether you want a quirky bookcase or chic rose gold metal bassinet. The site has no shortage of the best baby and nursery furniture brands, many of which are on this very list.

Need a one-stop shop for nursery furniture, bedding, storage, and decor? Head on over to Wayfair, where you can even find options for toddlers and teens.

Leave it to Amazon to have all the baby essentials you could possibly need, from diapers (that you can even get as a subscription) to best-selling cribs.

Nestig is on a mission to create safe, sustainable, stylish, and functional options to deck out your nursery. You can find everything from playful rugs to patterned crib sheets.