PSA: Turning on This Amazon Setting Can Save You Hundreds a Year

Trying to stay fully stocked on household essentials can be quite the game of strategy — it seems like every time you finally restock your toilet paper, you run out of paper towels two days later. (Don't even get us started on finishing the shampoo and conditioner.) So if there were a way to make our lives a little easier and cross a few things off of our shopping list without leaving the couch, why not do it? That's where Amazon's Subscribe and Save comes in.

Subscribe and Save is one of Amazon's many programs and features that helps you shop smarter, not harder. With the program, you can set up automatic shipments of your go-to household essentials directly to your home every two weeks to six months, for a discount. That means you can get new sponges on your doorstep right when your current one desperately needs to be replaced or a cat food shipment every time your supply starts to run low. With the program, you can save as little as 5% and as much as 15% when you get auto-deliveries to the same address on five or more eligible items. And the best part? You don't even need Amazon Prime to get in on the savings; all you need is an Amazon account.

There are thousands of items available with Subscribe and Save, but according to Offers.com Savings Expert Stephanie Valera, there are a few categories to keep an eye out for. "Essentials such as diapers, pet products, and grocery items are no-brainers, and you can also get beauty items, toiletries, home cleaning supplies, vitamins and supplements, and even products from Amazon's own house brand," Valera says.

Amazon Subscribe and Save is totally worth it if you like to plan ahead to make sure you always have your household items in stock, but according to Valera, it's important to shop wisely. "Subscribe and Save can absolutely be cost-effective if you strategically use the service on items and essentials you buy regularly, since there are guaranteed 15% off savings with automatic delivery," Valera tells Hunker. And on top of the deals on Subscribe and Save items, you can also use Amazon coupons to save even more.

To help you save even ​more​ time, we've rounded up our favorite Amazon Subscribe and Save picks to help you keep your home in tip-top shape below.

