Amazon Has a Hidden Coupon Page Filled With Amazing Deals

Who doesn't love a good deal, especially when it comes from a brand with as many product offerings as Amazon? Fortunately, we just came across an Amazon webpage that will allow you to get the best deals on the company's items.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Called Amazon Coupons, the page contains all the current coupons available across Amazon's many categories: Home and Kitchen, Grocery and Gourmet, Smart Home, and Electronics. There's even a "Most Popular Coupons" section, so you can see what other shoppers are adding to their carts, and a separate search engine that allows you to shop coupons by brand.

On Amazon's search dropdown, you can also select "Amazon Coupons" and type in whatever it is you're looking for. Next, the site will show you all the available coupons within your specific criteria. For instance, if you search "art" under Amazon Coupons, you will be able to see all the art product coupons currently available.

How to clip Amazon Coupons:

To access Amazon Coupons, you simply have to have an Amazon Prime account, since all the deals are exclusive to Prime members.

Once you're logged into your account, before making a purchase with a coupon, you'll want to click the "Clip Coupon" button for the product you'd like to buy. Then, add the item to your cart, check out, and the discount will be applied to your total.

If an item has a coupon available, you'll also be able to see it on the product page. For example, under the price for the Gillette Mach3 Mens Razor Blade Refills, there is currently a button that reads, "Clip Coupon & Save $3."

"Coupons are valid for a limited time only. Amazon reserves the right to modify or cancel coupons at any time," reads Amazon's terms and conditions. However, Amazon Coupons are not listed with expiration dates.

Advertisement

To see which coupons are expiring soon, on the lefthand side of the Amazon Coupons page, click "Recently Clipped" under "Your Coupons." Then, you can sort the coupons by "Expiring Soon" to see which coupons you should clip ASAP.

To see which Amazon Coupons are ready to be clipped, click here.