We're Swooning Over This Sunset-Hued, Retro-Inspired Nursery

Who: Allison Crawford, interior designer and creator of Hotelette
Where: Austin, Texas
Video of the Day
How to get the look: Mixing periods is a great way to create a dynamic design, and this happy nursery does it flawlessly. The color palette — with its sunset hues mixed with brown accents and midcentury-inspired bassinet — immediately gives the space a retro feel. Meanwhile, painting the ceiling the same color as the walls gives it a contemporary edge that also makes the space feel like a joyful little cocoon. Top it off with lively patterns and cozy textiles, and you pretty much have nursery perfection.
Need help finding a product? Email us at shoptheroom@hunker.com and we'll get back to you ASAP.