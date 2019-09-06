We're Swooning Over This Sunset-Hued, Retro-Inspired Nursery

​How to get the look:​ Mixing periods is a great way to create a dynamic design, and this happy nursery does it flawlessly. The color palette — with its sunset hues mixed with brown accents and midcentury-inspired bassinet — immediately gives the space a retro feel. Meanwhile, painting the ceiling the same color as the walls gives it a contemporary edge that also makes the space feel like a joyful little cocoon. Top it off with lively patterns and cozy textiles, and you pretty much have nursery perfection.