We're Swooning Over This Sunset-Hued, Retro-Inspired Nursery

By Pauline Lacsamana Updated March 13, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.
Coral nursery with retro and contemporary accents
credit: Allison Crawford

Who:Allison Crawford, interior designer and creator of Hotelette

Where:​ Austin, Texas

How to get the look:​ Mixing periods is a great way to create a dynamic design, and this happy nursery does it flawlessly. The color palette — with its sunset hues mixed with brown accents and midcentury-inspired bassinet — immediately gives the space a retro feel. Meanwhile, painting the ceiling the same color as the walls gives it a contemporary edge that also makes the space feel like a joyful little cocoon. Top it off with lively patterns and cozy textiles, and you pretty much have nursery perfection.

Shop the Room

Classic Voile Sheer Pole Pocket Curtain
POTTERY BARN

Classic Voile Sheer Pole Pocket Curtain

$49.00+

SNOO Smart Sleeper
HAPPIEST BABY

SNOO Smart Sleeper

$1,595.00

Umbra Hub Blanket Ladder
THE HOME DEPOT

Umbra Hub Blanket Ladder

$91.00

Felted Wool Wall Animal – Ombré Giraffe
SERENA & LILY

Felted Wool Wall Animal – Ombré Giraffe

$198.00

Gulf Coast Quilt
HAPTIC LAB

Gulf Coast Quilt

$350.00

Bahia Rugs Checkered Rug
ETSY

Bahia Rugs Checkered Rug

$190.00+

Need help finding a product? Email us at shoptheroom@hunker.com and we'll get back to you ASAP.

