Here's How to Create a Nursery That's Both Calming and Stimulating

By Pauline Lacsamana Updated March 31, 2022
Gender-neutral nursery with white and beige organic color palette and black abstract mobile and artwork
credit: Kelli Kroneberger

Who:Anna Bode, interior designer

Where:​ Denver, Colorado

How to get the look:​ This charming space makes creating an ultra-stylish nursery look easy. The neutral color palette lays a sophisticated foundation that's perfect soothing baby to sleep, while the big corner plant livens up the look (literally and figuratively) with compelling movement. And topping it all off are a variety of abstract shapes, which are just as pleasing to adult sensibilities as they are to little ones.

