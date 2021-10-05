Leanne Ford x Crate & Barrel Team Up for a Disco Holiday and Fall Essentials

Some people might be thinking about Halloween decorations, while others already have Christmas on the brain. Either way, we're absolutely here for Leanne Ford's new fall and holiday line at Crate & Barrel!

The new collection, which drops today, is the second between the HGTV star and the home brand, and it's inspired by the designer's move from Los Angeles to her hometown of Pittsburgh.

"Crate & Barrel is beyond a dream to work with," Ford said in a statement. "All I can say is I can't wait to get these pieces into my own home and projects. And I can't wait to see them in yours."

The collaboration includes 89 pieces from furniture to linens, most of which are modern-rustic in style.

"We decided to carry our collaboration forward by adding layers to extend the existing line of favorites and also translate it into a cozy fall aesthetic that blends modern country with romance, Leanne's language, and signature Crate & Barrel style," Sebastian Brauer, Crate & Barrel's vice president of product design, said in a statement.

In addition, for her first-ever holiday capsule collection, Ford veers into disco territory with some flashy metallics — in a subdued palette of pinks and neutrals, of course.

Check out some of the highlights from the collection below, and shop the full fall lineup here and the holiday collection here.

