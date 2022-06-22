Salt & Straw Is Releasing Edible Perfume You Can Spray on Your Ice Cream

Have you ever noticed how, despite being absolutely delicious, most ice creams don't have a strong scent? Well, what if they did? This is the concept behind Salt & Straw's latest venture. In partnership with fragrance brand Imaginary Authors, the ice cream business is launching three edible perfumes for you ​and​ your ice cream. And no, we're not kidding.

In honor of National Ice Cream Day on July 17, the three culinary perfumes will be released as a topping at scoop shops for $0.50. They are A Swoon of Citrus (key lime pie, lychee, and Italian lemon grove), A Cloud of Cocoa (Ecuadorian chocolate, Japanese whiskey, and malted milkshake), and A Plume of Blumes (jasmine, wild country garden, honeysuckle). On that same day, you'll also be able to order each 65-milliliter bottle of perfume for $65 or all three in 10-milliliter travel bottles for $48 online on Salt & Straw's website. You can join the waitlist here.

All together, the three perfumes are meant to represent Neapolitan ice cream, according to ​Food & Wine​. To use the fragrances, you can spray either your cone or bowl and then add an additional spritz on the ice cream itself. Tyler Malek, Salt & Straw's co-founder, says you can even blend the scents. Before digging it, you should take a few seconds to breathe in the aroma.

Oh, and don't forget that you can also wear the perfume!

And if you can't wait, you can dip your toe into the ice cream fragrance world by trying Salt & Straw's previously released scent with Imaginary Authors. Retailing for $28 in a 14-milliliter bottle and $65 in a 50-milliliter vessel, it's called A Whiff of Waffle Cone. In other words, it's meant to take on the smell of Salt & Straw's physical locations.

Now, the question is: Will you be trying this new edible perfume on your ice cream?