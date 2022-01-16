The 9 Best Smart Gyms To Help You Get Fit at Home

From fitness finds on Amazon to small-space-friendly equipment, working out at home has never been easier. But if you want to take your fitness up a notch, it might be time to invest in a smart gym system. Smart gyms can elevate your workouts with new and improved technology that gives you access to interactive training, real-time feedback and stats, and a variety of classes. Whether you want a high-tech treadmill or a system complete with digital weights, here are nine of the best smart home gyms you can buy now.

The Best At-Home Smart Gyms

Tonal is an all-in-one gym that will make you feel like you have your very own personal trainer. Based on your fitness goals, you can choose from thousands of on-demand and live classes and workouts — including strength training, HIIT, yoga, mobility, and cardio — and even customize your own program. Tonal also tracks your reps and range of motion and provides real-time feedback to help you get the most of your workouts.

Since all of Tonal's 200 pounds of resistance is digital, you don't have to worry about extra dumbbells and weights taking up space. Instead, you can buy the brand's smart accessory bundle ($495) — which comes with handles, a bar, a rope, a bench, a foam roller, and a workout mat — to help you make the most of your Tonal workouts.

As for membership requirements, each Tonal purchase comes with a 12-month membership commitment at $49 per month.

Work up a sweat with a smart elliptical, like the NordicTrack Commercial 14.9. Not only does this piece of fitness equipment offer personal training, daily classes, and live interactive training with auto adjustments but it also features soft-touch grips, one-touch controls on a 14-inch smart HD touch screen, and an auto-breeze workout fan to keep you cool and comfortable while you reach your fitness goals at home.

When you buy the NordicTrack Commercial 14.9, a 30-day iFIT family membership is included and will auto-renew for $39 per month. You'll need Wi-Fi to use it, but with the membership, you'll have access to personalized exercise as well as activity, nutrition, and sleep coaching.

Even if you aren't in the market for an indoor exercise bike, there's no doubt you haven't heard of Peloton. While the standard Peloton Bike ($1,495+) is a customer favorite, the Peloton Bike+ is our top pick for cardio and full-body home workouts on and off the machine. In addition to a 23.8-inch touch screen that can easily rotate 360 degrees (perfect for off-bike fitness classes), the latest model has an auto-resistance feature that automatically adjusts resistance to instructor cues. You can use Apple GymKit to sync your Apple Watch to the machine to track your workouts.

But to get in on the Peloton fun, you're going to need a membership that costs $39 per month for access to live and on-demand classes, like indoor cycling, bike bootcamp, cardio, and yoga. And if you want to add to your collection of smart home gym equipment with another Peloton, the brand also has a new treadmill called the Peloton Tread.

If you want a smart gym that blends seamlessly with your home decor, look no further than the MIRROR. Made with a carbon steel frame and mineral bronze powder coating, the MIRROR is so sleek that this smart home gym equipment can be professionally installed (for free!) anywhere in your home, whether it's your living room or bedroom. It features a 43-inch LED display to showcase over 10,000 on-demand classes, new live daily classes, one-on-one training sessions, and a variety of workouts, including Pilates, barre, kickboxing, yoga, and more. This fitness mirror also provides real-time performance metrics, such as heart rate, directly on the screen.

The MIRROR comes in a variety of packages, with the basic option starting at $1,495 and increasing in price with added accessories, like weights, heart rate monitors, resistance bands, and more. A membership is also required at $39 per month with a one-year commitment.

The Tempo Studio is an editor favorite with an all-in-one system that might make you want to cancel your gym membership entirely. (It's also featured in a design-forward home gym at the Hunker House!) It has a 42-inch screen, comes with 75 pounds of weight plates, and gives you access to on-demand and live workouts, like strength training, HIIT, low impact, mobility, prenatal, and more. The Tempo Studio comes in three packages — starter, plus, and pro — designed for all fitness levels with extra workout equipment, including a barbell, kettlebell system, folding bench, folding squat rack, heart rate monitor, and more. But that's not all — via the brand's 3D Tempo Vision, a sensor tracks your movements, gives you feedback, and provides guidance while you work out.

You're going to need a membership to use the Tempo Studio, which costs $39 per month with a 12-month commitment.

Switch up your workout routine with a smart rowing machine, like Hydrow. It has a 22-inch full HD touch screen, a dynamic motor, an ergonomic drag mechanism, and a comfortable seat cushion designed to make you feel like you're actually on the water. The Hydrow requires an all-access membership that costs $38 per month. With the membership, you get over 3,000 workouts (both live and on demand), exclusive milestone rewards, an in-workout leaderboard, weekly racing challenges, and more.

Get the cycling studio experience in your own home with one of the latest in the Echelon home fitness lineup: the EX-8s Connect Bike. With a curved 24-inch HD touch screen that can rotate 180 degrees, you can enjoy Echelon's live and on-demand workouts on and off the bike. It has a dual-wheel design for added stability and LED flywheel lights with 15 color variations and different light settings that can sync to workout metrics, like your heart rate zone. Plus, the bike has a Bluetooth resistance controller on its handlebars for easy access to up to 32 levels of magnetic resistance. And for added convenience, the bike has dual bottle holders and a weight and shoe rack. To get access to classes, workout challenges, and more, you'll need to sign up for a membership, which starts as low as $29.16 per month.

If you're looking for a cheaper option, check out the Echelon Connect Bike EX-5 that Hunker was able to test firsthand.

The ProForm Pro 2000 is a high-tech treadmill that offers trainer-led workouts and a completely interactive experience. Throughout your workouts — which you can follow on a 10-inch HD touch screen — your trainer can adjust the treadmill's speed, incline, and decline to keep you consistently engaged during class. And to elevate your home gym experience even more, the treadmill has a built-in CoolAire workout fan and space-saving design that lets you fold it away when not in use.

The ProForm Pro 2000 comes with a 30-day iFIT family membership and costs $39 per month after the trial ends.

Get a unique workout experience at home with FightCamp, an interactive, at-home boxing system. Using punch trackers, you can see your real-time progress and stats through an app on your iOS or Android device. FightCamp offers hundreds of on-demand classes designed to fit any schedule, ranging from a quick four rounds to a lengthy 10 rounds. FightCamp is available in three packages — personal, tribe, and connect — that come with various types of equipment, from punch trackers to free-standing bags. Between punch combos and body-weight exercises, you'll never be bored with your workouts.

To have access to advanced features, like stats and your progress, you're going to need the FightCamp membership, which costs $39 per month.