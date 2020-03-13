14 Country Bathroom Vanities to Complete Your Farmhouse Refuge

We're always down for an ultra-modern bathroom, with an on-trend accent here and a touch of greenery there. But on the other side of the spectrum, we also have a special place in our hearts for designs with rustic and farmhouse flair. These washrooms remind us of simpler times, ones where perfectly-worn woods, handmade details, and straightforward, neutral colors were commonly seen.

Today, you can bring those same vintage-inspired elements into your home with a country bathroom vanity. When shopping for the perfect match, be on the lookout for rough-hewn wood finishes, unfussy neutrals, and charming details, like barn-style cabinet doors or beadboard trim. Ready to give your space a bit of a makeover? Here are 14 vanity options that'll make your search fast and easy.

Rendered in reclaimed pine with purposeful cracks and knots throughout, this country bathroom vanity looks as if a craftsman of yore lovingly constructed it.

So, you want a country bathroom vanity, but reclaimed wood isn't quite the look you're going for? Lucky for you, this single sink option with a Calacatta quartz top looks a little more polished. The crisp white and barn door accents give the perfect coastal farmhouse vibe.

The beauty of this country bathroom vanity is that it looks like a vintage sideboard that could reside in your dining room. Featuring decorative drawers and delightful little pulls, the distressed wood finish is ideal for any farmhouse.

Can we hear some commotion for the stunning white apron sink installed in this vanity? Apron front sinks are all the rage for a farmhouse kitchen, and now you can bring it on over to your bathroom as well. Between its Italian Carrara marble countertop, protective wooden backsplash, and ample storage space, we confidently give it an 11/10.

A country bathroom vanity doesn't ​always​ have to look like a vintage piece of furniture. If you choose a vanity in a worn wood finish that showcases modern details, like sleek lines and a vessel sink in granite, marble, or quartz, it will look oh-so-on-trend, as proven by this petite option from Signature Hardware.

If you want your country bathroom vanity to look and feel as though it was pulled straight out of a barn, Pottery Barn has you covered. This single sink option showcases heavily distressed wood and industrial style drawer hardware, topped with a Carrara marble counter — the perfect way to add undeniable warmth and texture.

Lark Manor's stunning single sink vanity is the ideal addition to a small bathroom, guest bathroom, or powder room. With its glossy white ceramic top, slate gray hue, and paneled details, this farmhouse-style bathroom vanity is simply chic.

Is there any color superior to sage green? Welcome this freestanding vanity into your home if you're looking for a new take on a classic. It features a rectangular ceramic sink, quartz or marble backsplash and countertop, and comes in five other colors if you're not quite sold on the green.

If you're working with a smaller-than-average bath, but you still want to convey rustic or farmhouse vibes, you can always pick up a 24" farmhouse bathroom vanity that will fit your space beautifully. And, you can't go wrong with that well-loved wood finish. Plus, if you like the style but want something just a ​little​ larger, you can opt for the 30" model.

Restoration Hardware is known for its modern, elegant offerings, but this particular vanity carries a hint of country charm with its knotted wood details. The brass hardware and luxe countertop options, ranging from Caesarstone to marble, give it a bit of glam.

Searching for something with clean, modern lines yet vintage-inspired, farmhouse details? Look no further than this striking piece from Gracie Oaks. It will be a true showstopper in your country bathroom, complete with X-panels, loads of storage, a beautiful grizzle gray finish, either a blue limestone or Carrara white marble countertop, and circular engraving you'll need to zoom in on to truly appreciate.

Rustic and farmhouse design is anything but excessive, so you should aim for a country bathroom vanity that fits the bill. This compact white design is effortless and pretty, with its convenient drawers and Carrara marble vanity top.

Bring the rustic charm with this unique piece that's designed to look like an apothecary cabinet, but in actuality has three soft-close drawers and one tip-open drawer. This high-quality piece will be with you for years and years to come.

Well isn't this just charming? Featuring intricate floral designs on the doors, scalloped apron, and carved scroll legs, this beauty also comes in white, teak, or soft teal if you'd like something a hair more traditional. It also boasts a stunning marble countertop and backsplash plus two ceramic under-mount sinks.