15 Scandinavian-Inspired Bathroom Vanities That Prove Less Is More

Subway tiles, muted colors, and the occasional trailing plant may be the telltale markers of a Scandinavian-style bathroom, but the bathroom vanity is where you have the opportunity to fully ace the look. The key is to find one that's streamlined and modern — think sleek hardware, solid or flat panel cabinet doors, and minimalist legs. In short, it's all about less is more.

When it comes to the vanity's finish, a glossy white or moody charcoal will invite a high-contrast feel. If you're looking to bring in a touch of warmth, opt for wood and balance it out with a geometric floor tile. Tie it all together with matte black or brushed brass fixtures and lighting in a complementary scheme.

Ready to make the upgrade? Scroll through for the ultimate source of inspiration for the best Scandinavian bathroom vanity of your dreams.

With its solid teak build — the material is durable and water-resistant — and splayed legs, this vanity belonging to Molly from Almost Makes Perfect may err towards midcentury modern. But pair it with a set of round vessel sinks, and it instantly takes on a Scandi-cool vibe.

Few things scream Scandinavian design quite like a floating vanity. This compact two-drawer cabinet, with its high-gloss gray hue, fits the bill beautifully. Bonus points for the included faucet that has a water-saving mechanism.

This vanity's moisture-, scratch-, and stain-resistant finish is made for high-traffic powder rooms. Take a cue from Emily Henderson and swap the knobs for a more understated set to emulate a Nordic feel.

Made from solid wood with a white marble top, this double vanity can instantly elevate your bathroom design. With a bone white finish, rounded corners, cylindrical legs, and hand-carved finger grooves on the drawers, this vanity is an absolute dream for fans of Scandinavian interior design. And if you have a smaller space, it comes in a 36-inch size with the same natural wood finish but with open shelving.

Every Scandinavian bathroom vanity can use a solid marble top and polished chrome fixtures to give it a hint of flair. Run with the theme and outfit the room with rectangular wall tiles and frameless mirrors for a mod touch.

This wall-mounted Scandinavian bathroom vanity, with a white ceramic countertop, features a pair of drawers as well as storage cubbies to keep towels or soap easily within reach.

Consider this Scandinavian bathroom vanity simplicity at its finest. This space-saving solution comes with a single, soft-closing drawer for all of your bath essentials and leaves a pleasant sense of openness below.

A planked door conceals the cabinet's roomy inner storage and embodies the effortless cool look that Scandinavian design is known for. Customize this one with a granite or marble top.

Seeking a Scandinavian bathroom vanity with a bit more to it? This white oak piece has multiple drawers for optimal bathroom storage space and can be customized to your liking in size, wood finish, and hardware.

Embrace the edgy with this black and white vanity, which includes a convenient combination of open and closed shelving and sleek, black steel pulls for added contrast.

Give your bathroom a major remodel with this beauty. It has clean lines, antique brass finishes, a jaw-dropping marble countertop, and a base made from sustainably sourced wood. This design is also available as a 31.5-inch vanity for small bathrooms.

Cool down your color scheme with a gray-toned vanity. Its sleek hardware has a black matte finish. It has a typical Scandinavian look and almost industrial vibe.

If you're looking for a no-frills option, consider it found. This wall-mounted vanity made from teak wood has two spacious drawers and customizable drawer pulls, including chic gold, bronze, and silver styles.

Embrace your edgy side with this Scandinavian bathroom vanity complete with clean lines and a concrete top and sleek black frame.The open shelf below provides plenty of room to stash self-care essentials and a few plush towels. Pair with modern black fixtures and a luxurious marble backsplash for added oomph.

Couple this gray oak vanity with a subway-tiled backsplash and you'll have yourself a Pinterest-perfect bath.