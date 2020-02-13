15 Scandinavian-Inspired Bathroom Vanities That Prove Less Is More

Subway tiles, muted colors, and the occasional trailing plant may be the telltale markers of a Scandinavian-style bathroom, but the bathroom vanity is where you have the opportunity to fully ace the look. The key is to find one that's streamlined and modern — think sleek hardware, solid or flat panel cabinet doors, and minimalist legs. In short, it's all about less is more.

When it comes to the vanity's finish, a glossy white or moody charcoal will invite a high-contrast feel. If you're looking to bring in a touch of warmth, opt for wood and balance it out with a geometric floor tile. Tie it all together with matte black or brushed brass fixtures and lighting in a complementary scheme.

Ready to make the upgrade? Scroll through for the ultimate source of inspiration for the best Scandinavian bathroom vanity of your dreams.

1. Avanity 60-Inch Coventry Vanity, $2,287.50

With its solid teak build — the material is durable and water-resistant — and splayed legs, this vanity belonging to Molly from Almost Makes Perfect may err towards midcentury modern. But pair it with a set of round vessel sinks, and it instantly takes on a Scandi-cool vibe.

2. IKEA 40.5-Inch Godmorgon/Odensvik Sink Cabinet, $529

Few things scream Scandinavian design quite like a floating vanity. This compact two-drawer cabinet, with its high-gloss gray hue, fits the bill beautifully. Bonus points for the included faucet that has a water-saving mechanism.

3. Kohler Tresham 36-Inch Vanity, $1,554.85

This vanity's moisture-, scratch-, and stain-resistant finish is made for high-traffic powder rooms. Take a cue from Emily Henderson and swap the knobs for a more understated set to emulate a Nordic feel.

4. Pottery Barn Manzanita 60-Inch Double Sink Vanity, $3,699

Made from solid wood with a white marble top, this double vanity can instantly elevate your bathroom design. With a bone white finish, rounded corners, cylindrical legs, and hand-carved finger grooves on the drawers, this vanity is an absolute dream for fans of Scandinavian interior design. And if you have a smaller space, it comes in a 36-inch size with the same natural wood finish but with open shelving.

5. West Elm 63-Inch Midcentury Double Bath Console, $2,499

Every Scandinavian bathroom vanity can use a solid marble top and polished chrome fixtures to give it a hint of flair. Run with the theme and outfit the room with rectangular wall tiles and frameless mirrors for a mod touch.

6. Homary 39.2-Inch Floating Bathroom Vanity, $932.99

This wall-mounted Scandinavian bathroom vanity, with a white ceramic countertop, features a pair of drawers as well as storage cubbies to keep towels or soap easily within reach.

7. Latitude Run Kiskimere 35-Inch Wall-Mounted Single Bathroom Vanity Set, $1,359.99

Consider this Scandinavian bathroom vanity simplicity at its finest. This space-saving solution comes with a single, soft-closing drawer for all of your bath essentials and leaves a pleasant sense of openness below.

8. Signature Hardware Pfeiffer 24-Inch Teak Vessel Sink Vanity in Natural, $1,679

A planked door conceals the cabinet's roomy inner storage and embodies the effortless cool look that Scandinavian design is known for. Customize this one with a granite or marble top.

9. Room & Board 70.5-Inch Berkeley Bathroom Vanity, $2,799

Seeking a Scandinavian bathroom vanity with a bit more to it? This white oak piece has multiple drawers for optimal bathroom storage space and can be customized to your liking in size, wood finish, and hardware.

10. Pottery Barn 24-Inch Kinley Single Sink Vanity, $759

Embrace the edgy with this black and white vanity, which includes a convenient combination of open and closed shelving and sleek, black steel pulls for added contrast.

11. West Elm 49-Inch Delphine Single Bathroom Vanity, $2,099

Give your bathroom a major remodel with this beauty. It has clean lines, antique brass finishes, a jaw-dropping marble countertop, and a base made from sustainably sourced wood. This design is also available as a 31.5-inch vanity for small bathrooms.

12. Fine Fixtures 30-Inch Modern Bathroom Vanity Set, $1,014.49

Cool down your color scheme with a gray-toned vanity. Its sleek hardware has a black matte finish. It has a typical Scandinavian look and almost industrial vibe.

13. Rejuvenation 27-Inch Geneva Wall Mount Teak Powder Vanity, $2,762

If you're looking for a no-frills option, consider it found. This wall-mounted vanity made from teak wood has two spacious drawers and customizable drawer pulls, including chic gold, bronze, and silver styles.

14. Pottery Barn Frances 26-Inch Concrete Top Single Sink Vanity, $1,699

Embrace your edgy side with this Scandinavian bathroom vanity complete with clean lines and a concrete top and sleek black frame.The open shelf below provides plenty of room to stash self-care essentials and a few plush towels. Pair with modern black fixtures and a luxurious marble backsplash for added oomph.

15. AllModern Kimball 60-Inch Double Bathroom Vanity Set, $2,200

Couple this gray oak vanity with a subway-tiled backsplash and you'll have yourself a Pinterest-perfect bath.

