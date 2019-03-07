Take a Good Look at These 9 Bathroom Mirror Ideas

A good mirror is arguably the centerpiece of any bathroom. When you really think about it, you use your bathroom mirror for a ‌lot‌. Whether it's carefully executing every step of your 12-step Korean skincare routine or plucking out pesky gray hairs, your bathroom mirror is a crucial part of both the beginning and end of your day (and maybe even several parts in between).

Not only do they serve the functional purpose of helping you pamper, but a good bathroom mirror can also create the illusion of more space and light. This can be a huge plus for small bathrooms or bathrooms that receive minimal natural light, as the mirrors reflect the light that comes through, creating more depth.

As with every other design element in your bathroom, it's important to make sure your mirror reflects your personal taste. Whether you're going for a midcentury look, an industrial feel, a vintage vibe, or a contemporary aesthetic, there's a mirror out there for everyone. We've rounded up our nine favorite bathroom mirror ideas that are worth considering for your own spa-worthy en suite.

1. The Pivot Mirror

Featuring clean lines and an interesting profile, these pivot mirrors add a polished touch to Kelly Mindell from Studio DIY's eclectic bathroom makeover. The aged brass frame perfectly complements the pink and green color palette and provides a timeless finish with a nod to earlier decades.

‌Get the look‌: Rejuvenation West Slope Rounded Rectangle Pivot Mirror, $450

2. The Affordable Option

Eden of Sugar and Charm worked with designer Sarah Sherman Samuel on her bathroom to create a clean and spa-like finish with a subtle rustic touch. The pair added two simple frameless mirrors to reflect light around the room, counteracting the farmhouse shiplap, and presenting an overall modern vibe.

‌Get the look‌: Croydex Simpson Round Wall Mirror, $78.99

3. The Supersize Delight

Oversize, yet understated, this elegant mirror in Shauna from The House of Silver Lining's modern vintage bathroom is the perfect match for the double-height ceiling and open layout. And the brushed brass edging brings a contemporary touch to the oak cabinetry and vanity unit.

‌Get the look‌: Universal Furniture Modern Accent Mirror in Brushed Brass, $889

4. The Frameless Mirror

Another Sarah Sherman Samuel creation, this bathroom belongs to the one and only Mandy Moore. Yes, we repeat, Mandy Moore. Key elements of the design include poured terrazzo floors with a custom brass inlay, handmade ceramic wall tile, a floating vanity unit, and gold fixtures. The final touch? Two simple, frameless bathroom mirrors.

‌Get the look‌: Delta Rectangle Wall Mirror, $105.99

5. The Graphic Approach

A black-framed bathroom mirror makes a bold statement in this white space, belonging to Jen from The Effortless Chic, especially when paired with other black fixtures. The shape of this simple-yet-modern piece of decor creates a stark geometric contrast against the rectangular metro tiles, while the warm wood of the vanity cabinet and a pair of tan pendants from Cedar & Moss warm things up.

6. The Simple and Sophisticated Mirror

We love the bathroom mirror idea in this space designed by Kathleen Field of Lindsay Hill Interiors. She mixed metal finishes beautifully by pairing brass mirrors, complete with an ornamental circle at the top center, with brass wall sconces, chrome plumbing fixtures, and matte black cabinet hardware. Swoon!

‌Get the look‌: Renwil Mendavia Framed Rectangular Wall Mirror, $252.69

7. The Midcentury Mirror

There's no need to stop the midcentury look at the bathroom door. This vintage vanity setup in Bre from Brepurposed's eclectic pad looks stunning with a round wood mirror and brass wall sconces, especially against the plain white tiled walls.

‌Get the look‌: West Elm Floating Wood Mirror in Acorn, $349

8. The Golden Arch

If you're not blessed with natural coves in your home, you can still enjoy the look without a major refurb, thanks to this bathroom mirror idea. Dabito of design blog Old Brand New has completed his botanical bathroom update with an arched metal frame mirror that complements the green walls, marble paneling, and green ceramic floor tile.

‌Get the look‌: Rejuvenation Arched Metal Framed Mirror, $499

9. The Classic Design

White on white texture — we're on board. Two sleek bentwood mirrors are the feature in this predominantly white bathroom by Erin from Sunny Circle Studio, adding a glamorous and classic touch to the coastal style. Anyone else now craving some pine shiplap with hints of walnut?

‌Get the look‌: Rejuvenation Solid Walnut Rounded Rectangle Mirror, $649