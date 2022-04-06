The 8 Best Mirrors You Can Find on Amazon

If there's one functional and eye-catching piece of home decor you can add to your home, it's a mirror. Whether you want to use a large floor mirror to make your space look bigger or need a practical design for your bathroom vanity, Amazon is full of options for all your needs and style preferences. From vintage-inspired picks to decorative finds, these are the best mirrors on Amazon.

Best Full Length Mirror

Large and affordable, this full body mirror can brighten up your room as a floor mirror or wall-mounted mirror.

NeuType Full Length Mirror (65 by 22 inches)

$119.99

If you want a large and versatile design, try this rectangle mirror from NeuType. With a thin frame made from aluminum alloy, it's lightweight and can be leaned up against the wall as a floor mirror or hung vertically or horizontally as a hanging mirror.

Best Vintage-Inspired Mirror

This wall mirror from Hamilton Hills has stunning gold detailing and a crown top design to give your home a vintage flair.

Hamilton Hills Top Gold Baroque Wall Mirror (42 by 28 inches)

$199.99

This decorative wall mirror from Hamilton Hills looks like a smaller (and more affordable) Anthropologie Primrose Mirror. With its beveled and crown top design, it's the perfect way to give your bathroom, entryway, bedroom, or living room an elegant touch.

Best Trendy Mirror

Looking for an affordable and playful mirror? This is the mirror for you. With an asymmetrical design and wood base, it’s the perfect way to change up your decor.

GUOJOZO Acrylic Makeup Mirror

$12.90

Get playful with your home decor with this frameless and acrylic accent mirror. It has a wood base and asymmetrical design, giving your tabletop, desk, or dresser a slight edge.

Best Round Mirror

Whether you need a mirror for your bathroom, bedroom, or living room, this option will do the trick. It has a sleek and modern black metal design with a matching hanging chain to match.

MOTINI 26-Inch Round Hanging Mirror

$89.99

This circle mirror would work well as a bathroom vanity, bedroom mirror, or living room mirror. It has a black metal frame and hanging chain for easy assembly.

Best Bathroom Vanity Mirror

Upgrade your bathroom with this vanity mirror. Complete with dimmable LED lights, it’s anti-fog, high-quality, and at a more affordable price point.

Tetote LED Bathroom Vanity Mirror (36 by 24 inches)

$179.99

The Tetote bathroom vanity mirror with lights is just what your bathroom is missing. A wall-mounted mirror that's anti-fog and dimmable with a touch switch, it's the perfect way to light up the room.

Best Ladder Mirror

Instead of a standard rectangle mirror, opt for a ladder design instead. This pick has a blonde wood frame that’s equally neutral and stylish.

NeuType Full Length Ladder Mirror (65 by 22 inches)

$159.26

Ideal for boho, minimalist, or Scandinavian-style spaces, this ladder mirror is a slight change of pace from your standard rectangular wall mirror. With a blonde wood frame, it's the perfect way to add subtle style to your home.

Best Makeup Mirror

Get yourself a classic makeup mirror, complete with a magnified side, LED lights, and multiple lighting modes.

VESAUR Lighted Makeup Mirror

$79.99

Apply makeup flawlessly with this makeup LED mirror. It has three light modes, a dimmable feature, and magnification on one side so you can do your makeup like a pro.

Best Decorative Mirror Set

Make your space pop with these stunning decorative wall mirrors. In a gorgeous gold hue, they double as wall art.

Cityelf Small Gold Round Mirrors (set of 3)

$16.99

As much as we love a full body mirror, these decorative round wall mirrors are totally eye-catching. Available in several colors and designs, this set is the ultimate wall decor.

