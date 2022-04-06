The 8 Best Mirrors You Can Find on Amazon

If there's one functional and eye-catching piece of home decor you can add to your home, it's a mirror. Whether you want to use a large floor mirror to make your space look bigger or need a practical design for your bathroom vanity, Amazon is full of options for all your needs and style preferences. From vintage-inspired picks to decorative finds, these are the best mirrors on Amazon.

Best Full Length Mirror

If you want a large and versatile design, try this rectangle mirror from NeuType. With a thin frame made from aluminum alloy, it's lightweight and can be leaned up against the wall as a floor mirror or hung vertically or horizontally as a hanging mirror.

Best Vintage-Inspired Mirror

This decorative wall mirror from Hamilton Hills looks like a smaller (and more affordable) Anthropologie Primrose Mirror. With its beveled and crown top design, it's the perfect way to give your bathroom, entryway, bedroom, or living room an elegant touch.

Best Trendy Mirror

Get playful with your home decor with this frameless and acrylic accent mirror. It has a wood base and asymmetrical design, giving your tabletop, desk, or dresser a slight edge.

Best Round Mirror

This circle mirror would work well as a bathroom vanity, bedroom mirror, or living room mirror. It has a black metal frame and hanging chain for easy assembly.

Best Bathroom Vanity Mirror

The Tetote bathroom vanity mirror with lights is just what your bathroom is missing. A wall-mounted mirror that's anti-fog and dimmable with a touch switch, it's the perfect way to light up the room.

Best Ladder Mirror

Ideal for boho, minimalist, or Scandinavian-style spaces, this ladder mirror is a slight change of pace from your standard rectangular wall mirror. With a blonde wood frame, it's the perfect way to add subtle style to your home.

Best Makeup Mirror

Apply makeup flawlessly with this makeup LED mirror. It has three light modes, a dimmable feature, and magnification on one side so you can do your makeup like a pro.

Best Decorative Mirror Set

As much as we love a full body mirror, these decorative round wall mirrors are totally eye-catching. Available in several colors and designs, this set is the ultimate wall decor.