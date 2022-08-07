The Best Over-the-Door Mirrors to Optimize Your Small Space

Every home needs a full-length mirror, but compact spaces often can't accommodate wall-mounted mirrors or standing mirrors. The best solution for tight quarters is an over-the-door mirror, which is equipped with hooks that go, well, over the door of your closet, bathroom, or bedroom. Over-the-door mirrors don't require any hardware, so they're ideal for renters who want to avoid puncturing the walls, and they even make rooms appear more spacious with their reflections. Keep scrolling for the eight best over-the-door mirrors to maximize your space.

For a simple, high-quality over-the-door mirror, consider this sleek Pottery Barn version. With a steel frame, MDF backing, and a glass mirror, it's sturdy and solid. Plus, it comes in bronze, nickel, and white finishes.

Oval-shaped over-the-door mirrors are hard to come by, so be sure to snag this one from Bed Bath & Beyond if you're into rounded edges. Its one-inch beveled edge is paired with a bronze hanging bracket for an elegant, traditional look.

Achieve a classic farmhouse aesthetic with this cream wood grain over-the-door mirror from Walmart. The three-inch frame has a weathered finish that feels authentically rustic.

If you also need extra storage, go for this two-in-one over-the-door mirror and jewelry armoire. The Wayfair hybrid looks streamlined while closed, but it opens to reveal an LED-illuminated cabinet with two drawers, five shelves, necklace hooks, and earring holes.

Budget shoppers will love this reasonably-price over-the-door mirror from Amazon, which is light, easy to hang with adjustable hangers, and made of high-density polymer.

A hyper-budget option, this basic over-the-door mirror from Target costs under $20. Though it might not be super high-quality, it doesn't break the bank either.

They may not have had over-the-door mirrors in the 18th century, but that doesn't mean you can't get one that looks antique now. This Grandin Road number features an elegant beveled and scalloped design that feels more elevated than your standard over-the-door mirror.

This modern over-the-door mirror from Wayfair comes in seven different neutral finishes, so you can choose the vibe that best suits your home. No matter which color and texture you pick, the non-beveled mirror adds contemporary flare to any room.