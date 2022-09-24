Upgrade Your Walls With the 9 Best Floating Shelves on Amazon

Finding the right storage solutions is more challenging than it seems — and if you've been shopping for floating shelves on Amazon lately, you'll know exactly what we mean. With so many shapes, sizes, and styles, choosing the right one for your space can get overwhelming fast. Luckily, we've done the searching for you and rounded up the best floating shelves on Amazon in every category, from U-shaped to acrylic and beyond. Read on to discover them all.

Best Overall Floating Shelves

This floating shelf checks every box. At approximately 47 by 7 inches, it provides ample storage space and comes in black, white, and espresso (a dark brown) to complement any colors in your home. Plus, the slim profile and invisible brackets add a nice minimalist touch.

Best Budget Floating Shelves

You shouldn't have to spend a fortune to dress up your walls, which is exactly why we love this affordable set of three wall-mounted floating shelves that can be used together or individually around your home. The picture ledge style is ideal for displaying artwork, books, or small plants.

Best Wood Floating Shelves

Accent any room with this set of rustic wood floating shelves. Here, solid wood and powder-coated metal play nicely together, giving the shelves a unique mix of color and texture. We suggest trying them in a bathroom, kitchen, or entryway.

Best U-Shaped Floating Shelves

Looking to display your home library without the need for bookends? U-shaped floating shelves are the answer. This black shelf set makes it easy to maximize wall space — all while keeping your books neat and organized.

Best Acrylic Floating Shelves

Unleash your inner minimalist with acrylic floating shelves. Beloved by beauty gurus for years, these sleek, transparent shelves are a great choice for displaying toiletries — or your latest skincare haul. In other words: they're the bathroom shelves of our dreams.

Most Versatile Floating Shelves

Thanks to its four levels, this floating shelf unit will add plenty of extra storage to a kitchen or living room. With a 55-pound-per-shelf weight capacity, it's well-equipped to hold books, kitchenware, or anything else your heart desires. And while it's a bit pricer than some other picks at around $140, we think its benefits are well worth it.

Best Corner Floating Shelves

Why hang up individual shelves when you can purchase an entire unit? Enter: this five-level corner floating shelf. It's available in a variety of colors to match your space and decor style and adds its own visual flair thanks to the geometric pattern.

Best Small Floating Shelves

Whether you're short on empty wall space, or simply searching for another way to display small plants, consider these rounded wood-tone shelves. Versatile and compact, they're the perfect pick for a dorm room, kitchen, or small apartment. Plus, the circle shape feels chic and modern.

Best Display Floating Shelves

Sure, these floating shelves might have a reputation as classic nursery wall decor (and for good reason — they hold picture books perfectly), but they're ideal for adult spaces, too. From vinyl records to nail polish to craft supplies, the thin front rails ensure any bits, bobs, and beauty products stay snug and on display.