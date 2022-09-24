Upgrade Your Walls With the 9 Best Floating Shelves on Amazon

By Carrie Carrollo September 24, 2022
Finding the right storage solutions is more challenging than it seems — and if you've been shopping for floating shelves on Amazon lately, you'll know exactly what we mean. With so many shapes, sizes, and styles, choosing the right one for your space can get overwhelming fast. Luckily, we've done the searching for you and rounded up the best floating shelves on Amazon in every category, from U-shaped to acrylic and beyond. Read on to discover them all.

Best Overall Floating Shelves

This large floating shelf provides ample storage space and comes in three versatile colors to complement any decor style or wall color. Plus, the slim profile and invisible brackets give it a sleek, minimal look.

Amazon

InPlace Shelving Slimline Floating Wall Mountable Shelf

$28.18

This floating shelf checks every box. At approximately 47 by 7 inches, it provides ample storage space and comes in black, white, and espresso (a dark brown) to complement any colors in your home. Plus, the slim profile and invisible brackets add a nice minimalist touch.

Best Budget Floating Shelves

This affordable set includes three wall-mounted floating shelves to use around the house — together or individually. The picture ledge style is ideal for artwork or small decor.

Amazon

Giftgarden Wall Mounted Picture Ledge Floating Shelves (set of 3)

$19.99

You shouldn't have to spend a fortune to dress up your walls, which is exactly why we love this affordable set of three wall-mounted floating shelves that can be used together or individually around your home. The picture ledge style is ideal for displaying artwork, books, or small plants.

Best Wood Floating Shelves

These rustic wood floating shelves will instantly upgrade a bathroom, kitchen, or entryway. Combining solid wood and powder-coated metal, they feature an eye-catching mix of color and texture.

Amazon

Meangood Rustic Wood Floating Shelves (set of 2)

$19.99

Accent any room with this set of rustic wood floating shelves. Here, solid wood and powder-coated metal play nicely together, giving the shelves a unique mix of color and texture. We suggest trying them in a bathroom, kitchen, or entryway.

Best U-Shaped Floating Shelves

Bookworms will love these U-shaped floating shelves. They maximize wall space while keeping books neat and organized — all without the need for bookends.

Amazon

Wallniture Bali Floating Metal U-Shape Shelves (set of 2)

$39.99

Looking to display your home library without the need for bookends? U-shaped floating shelves are the answer. This black shelf set makes it easy to maximize wall space — all while keeping your books neat and organized.

Best Acrylic Floating Shelves

Minimalists will love these acrylic floating shelves. They’re sleek but sturdy, making them a great choice for displaying toiletries or skincare.

Amazon

Vdomus Acrylic Bathroom Floating Shelves (2-Pack)

$36.99

Unleash your inner minimalist with acrylic floating shelves. Beloved by beauty gurus for years, these sleek, transparent shelves are a great choice for displaying toiletries — or your latest skincare haul. In other words: they're the bathroom shelves of our dreams.

Most Versatile Floating Shelves

With four levels, this floating bookshelf is well-equipped to hold books, kitchenware, and beyond. Try it in the kitchen or living room for a stylish storage solution.

Amazon

Nathan James Theo 4-Shelf Floating Bookcase

$139.99

Thanks to its four levels, this floating shelf unit will add plenty of extra storage to a kitchen or living room. With a 55-pound-per-shelf weight capacity, it's well-equipped to hold books, kitchenware, or anything else your heart desires. And while it's a bit pricer than some other picks at around $140, we think its benefits are well worth it.

Best Corner Floating Shelves

This five-level corner floating shelf adds tons of storage to any space. It’s available in a variety of colors to match your decor style and makes clever use of every inch of your home.

Amazon

Love-KANKEI 5-Tier Floating Corner Shelf

$31.99

Why hang up individual shelves when you can purchase an entire unit? Enter: this five-level corner floating shelf. It's available in a variety of colors to match your space and decor style and adds its own visual flair thanks to the geometric pattern.

Best Small Floating Shelves

These rounded wood-tone shelves are perfect for small plants and tiny spaces, like dorms or studio apartments. They’re versatile, compact, and minimal.

Amazon

Z Metnal Small Wood Floating Shelves (set of 3)

$17.99

Whether you're short on empty wall space, or simply searching for another way to display small plants, consider these rounded wood-tone shelves. Versatile and compact, they're the perfect pick for a dorm room, kitchen, or small apartment. Plus, the circle shape feels chic and modern.

Best Display Floating Shelves

These natural wood floating shelves hold picture books, vinyl, and even craft supplies perfectly. Consider using them to upgrade a nursery, kids' room, or kitchen.

Amazon

Senyh Natural Wood Classic Nursery Floating Shelves (set of 2)

$39.99

Sure, these floating shelves might have a reputation as classic nursery wall decor (and for good reason — they hold picture books perfectly), but they're ideal for adult spaces, too. From vinyl records to nail polish to craft supplies, the thin front rails ensure any bits, bobs, and beauty products stay snug and on display.

