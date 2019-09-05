22 Modern Macabre Decor Finds for People Who Wish It Was Halloween All Year

By Emily Bihl Updated  September 27, 2021
There are two types of people in this world — people who like Halloween, and people who LIVE for Halloween. And if you're among the latter group, it's not uncommon to find your predilection for spooky and disconcerting decor starting to (how do we put this?) ​infect​ your home during the rest of the year. Sure, it may begin innocently enough, with a skull-themed art print or a small litter of black cat curios, but pretty soon, you're going full-on gothic glam, 365 days a year.

Well, we say embrace it. Here we've rounded up our top high-design picks for those who skew toward the spookier side of the spectrum. These styles are just what the doctor (we're talking about Frankenstein, of course) ordered to take your Halloween cocktail party to the next level ... and they're elevated and elegant enough to leave out year-round if that's your thing.

1. Jonathan Adler Eyes Cocktail Napkins (set of 4), $48

Embroidered cocktail napkins are one of those little touches that make us truly feel like we're adulting in the best way. This spooky eye set from Jonathan Adler strikes the right note in between mystical and mysterious.

2. Beehive Alchemy Tapered Beeswax Candles in Black (set of 8), $48

These handmade 100% natural beeswax candles drip dramatically as they burn down, achieving the ultimate goth-chic vibe.

3. Jonathan Adler Eve Candelabra, $398

This curious candelabra + those drippy black wax tapers = instant macabre mood.

4. Seletti Snake Print Mirror, $42

We're all familiar with the feeling of being spooked by what you see in the mirror (hello, dark circles that no amount of caffeine can erase ...), but during the Halloween season, this mirror printed with brightly colored snakes provides a welcome fright.

5. Tom Dixon Tank Decanter, $150

Looking like something you might find in a mad scientist's lab, Tom Dixon's dark and stormy-style decanter adds a bit of Dr. Frankenstein flavor to your bar cart.

6. Jonathan Adler Eve Two-Tier Tray, $298

Like a chicer relative of Cousin It, this tiered tray is a perfectly peculiar perch for ladyfingers (obviously), or even bunches of blood-red grapes.

7. L'Objet Snake Gold Letter Opener, $150

You? In the study? With the letter opener?

8. West Elm Spooky Double Old Fashioned Glasses (set of 2), $24

A snake, tattoo-inspired motif lends a louche look to these whiskey glasses.

9. Seletti Wears Toiletpaper Plates, $15

There's something vaguely Hitchcockian about these durable enameled plates, which show off macabre graphics like disembodied fingers, toads, and eyes trapped in eyelash-curler vices.

10. Ichendorf Milano Aurora Smoke Flute (set of 6), $84

We've all been wowed by a dry-ice laced drink, but when you're hosting at home, it's so much easier to impart a gloomy gothic aura to your cocktails by choosing smoke-tinted glassware. No protective eyewear required.

11. CB2 Buchanan Smoke Stacking Double Old-Fashioned Glass, $7

An equally moody pick for serving cocktails, made even better by the intricate cut glass that lends a haunted mansion vibe.

12. BorrowedBLU Spindle Leg Tapers (set of 2), $36

These remind us of a creaky banister in a luxe-but-haunted Victorian. So, obviously, we're in.

13. Areaware Medium Totem Candle (set of 3), $48

Understated but still edgy, these Totem candles come in a variety of shapes and sizes perfect for creating clusters around your buffet or bar (and also are available in orange, in case you want to go all out on the Halloween factor).

14. Kim Seybert Catrina Cocktail Napkins (set of 6), $56

These unique cocktail napkins also make for a nice hostess gift for your similarly spooky friend.

15. St. Frank Black Floral Taper Candle, $45

It's okay — you're legally allowed to freak out for up to five full minutes upon first encountering these incredible handcrafted candles. Drawing from a local tradition, these flower-laden tapers are made by artisans in Oaxaca. And yes, they ​are​ too pretty to burn.

16. Snagglebit Ink Art Handpainted Palmistry Hand, $68

This fully-opposable hand-painted hand might not change your fortune, but it'll hold your rings and bracelets with ease (and can even help point guests to the snack bar).

17. Patch NYC Creepy Crawly Plates (set of 4), $25

These ceramic plates are colorful and playful, but with a definite dark side. Their opulent colors add just the luxe touch we're looking for, whether you use them for desserts or salads (maybe studded with some blood-red pomegranate seeds?).

18. CB2 Slink Gold Napkin Rings (set of 8), $64

A seductive and slinky way to constrict your favorite napkins.

19. Rockett St. George Gold Octopus Candlestick Holder, $46

Off-kilter in the best way.

20. HomArt Cast Iron Hand Hook, $35

Picture this wall-mounted cast iron hand greeting guests by the front door — holding your purse, car keys, or a few strands of pearls next to your dressing table.

21. Rockett St. George Matte Black Drip Side Table, $305

Literally dripping with drama.

22. Anais Candle "Amour, Anais" Candle, $96

This ghostly veil-draped bust makes a statement as-is ... or, you can burn it down a bit for an even more macabre look.

