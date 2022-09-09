The New West Elm Halloween Collection Is Simply Boo-tiful

Tis the season for spooky decorations, halloween DIYs, and pumpkin spice treats. It's the most wonderful time of year, if you ask us — or is that Christmas? While you may think of retailers like Target for sprucing up your home for Halloween, West Elm has hopped on the bandwagon with some eerie new decor in its recently-released Halloween collection.

We could argue that spooky season is more fun for adults, as we get to indulge in scary movies, Halloween parties, and all the candy your heart desires — because we're the grown-ups here. West Elm's collection will help you take all your festivities to the next level with Metal Snake Glassware, Carved Wood Pumpkins, and Faux Harvest Branches.

According to the West Elm website, "From evil eyes to slithering snakes, our celestial-inspired Halloween tableware is set to impress with iconic imagery. Add sleek black flatware, cranberry-colored linens, and moody black candles to finish this spirited look."

We're obsessed with this collection and you're about to see why. Head to the West Elm website to see for yourself, but we'll be linking a few of our favorites below. Happy Halloween!

