7 DIY Halloween Decor Ideas We're Swiping From TikTok

Halloween is just around the corner and the anticipation is already building. Pumpkin spice products have begun to hit the shelves, like Goldfish and Oreos, and even some charming decor has been making its debut. The bottom line is that it's never too early to start prepping for the spookiest time of the year, and what better way to prepare than with some creative DIY projects?

Sometimes it's hard to know where to begin when it comes to crafting, so we looked to TikTok for some inspiration — so you don't have to. These creators have truly gone above and beyond with their innovative decor, and you'll want to get in on the preparations ASAP. Our crystal ball predicts that this is going to be one crafty Halloween.

If you've been yearning for this Skeleton Candy Bowl from Pottery Barn, we're right there with you, and if you were deterred by its $199 price tag, well, we're also right there with you. Luckily, the genius TikToker, @kristyncole, figured out a perfect DIY for less than $30.

These floating jack-o'-lanterns are the perfect interior October decor — or any other month for that matter. The creator, @artwithdevon, was inspired by their love of the ​Harry Potter​ films, which depicted similar floating jack-o'-lanterns in the Great Hall during the Halloween scenes. While you wait for your invitation to Hogwarts, this is one way to bring the magic to you.

Here's another Pottery Barn dupe for a ghost pillow with an expensive price tag. TikToker @0hhkatie created her own version that is just as adorable as the original. Who said ghosts had to be scary?

User @apieceofmyhaven created a DIY witches brew cauldron that only uses a couple of materials that you likely already own — except for the actual cauldron, which you can easily grab from Amazon. Leave this on your front porch next to the candy bowl for a little extra witchy charm.

While spooky ghosts, creepy witches, and eerie skeletons are all part of the Halloween fun, sometimes just some simple, yet festive, pumpkin decor will do the trick (or treat). This classic pumpkin basket by @macy.blackwell can even be left up through Thanksgiving.

TikToker @kristyncole is at it again with a Medusa wreath you'll probably want to keep up all year round. This will add just enough eeriness to your front door, while also remaining simple and classy.

Book lovers, this one's for you. Creator @kayteekays_minis created the most adorable miniature bookshelf with pint-sized books inside of a coffin that will certainly be every reader's (blood) type.