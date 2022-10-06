Step Aside, Orange and Black: This Surprising Color Trend Is Taking Over Halloween

By Erin Lassner October 6, 2022
If you ask us, Halloween has always been about the candy. But this year, that's more true than ever. With candy-coated hues and saccharine-sweet motifs dominating the spooky decor circuit, this creepy holiday is getting a decidedly cute makeover. Halloween trends are leaning away from the dark and deadly motifs of old and moving into earth-tone pastels and pretty baby pink hues.

From party goods to home decorations, there's not a black-and-orange cliché in sight this season. While some purists may disagree with this shift toward softer hues, we're 100% here for it. Scroll down to check out our favorite Halloween picks in pastel pinks, purples, and blues to indulge your inner sweet tooth.

1. Agaboo Candles Huge Veiled Lady Candle, $44.99

No haunted house is complete without a creepy bust or two. For added Halloween-ready effect, burn down the head of this incredibly detailed candle a bit to "decapitate" it.

2. Pink Spiderweb Netting, $6.98

Finding a spiderweb in the corner of your house? Gross and panic-inducing. Intentionally decorating your home with a ‌_pink_‌ spiderweb? Decidedly more fun.

3. MaterialGods Large Pastel Creepy Kids Garland, $16.76

With a vintage-inspired look that reminds us of the ‌_Chilling Adventures of Sabrina_‌ opening titles, this spooky possessed-children garland will take your pastel-goth Halloween party to the next level.

4. Waxywix Pastel Half Skull Candle, $11.97

Candy-coated colors make for the sweetest take on skulls we've ever seen.

5. Society6 Pastel Halloween Throw Pillow by Anna Alekseeva Kostolom3000, starting at $29.75

This sweet, cool, and cozy item from Society6 can turn any old couch into a holiday-inspired one because your Halloween party guests deserve theme ‌_and_‌ comfort.

6. LittleSchmidts Pink Pumpkins (set of 12), $25.20

There's pretty much no way to go wrong with these pastel-painted faux pumpkins. Pile them into a clear hurricane glass for your tablescape, scatter them on the front porch, tuck a few on the mantle ... the options are endless.

7. Hot Skwash Velvet Decorative Pumpkin Set, starting at $87

Bring the cottagecore aesthetic that took the year by storm to your Halloween decor with these quaint crochet pumpkins. They may be a bit of an investment, but you will surely use them year after year.

8. Black and Pink Halloween Confetti, $9.99

Elevate the tables at your holiday party with this assortment of Halloween confetti. You can't go wrong with pink plus sparkles.

9. Meri Meri Pastel Halloween Dinner Plates (set of 8), $11

If you're planning on entertaining a crowd this Halloween, do yourself a favor and opt for what might be the cutest, most on-trend paper tableware we've ever seen. (Besides, nothing's scarier than doing dishes for 50 after the party's over.)

10. The Kissing Lovers Skull Tapestry, $6.99

A pink color scheme doesn't have to mean anti-spooky. This tapestry is tarot inspired, bringing a touch of mysticism to your party and decor.

11. Happy Boo Day Banner, $11.99

Throw this banner across your door to let trick-or-treaters know you're about the festivity, not the scares. The "boo" says spooky, but the pretty hues and friendly ghosts say otherwise.

