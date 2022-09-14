The TikTok-Famous Ghost Candles Are Finally Back in Stock

We're suckers for a seasonal candle, especially when they're this precious. First spotted in a short video by TikTok user @absalz, this set of four ghost-shaped candles was an immediate "add to cart." And after weeks of being out of stock, they're finally back and as cute as ever.

Retailing for just over $25, Minatee's Ghost Candles are crafted completely out of rose-scented soy wax. Each set features two ghost variations — with two of each type per set. And at just a couple of inches wide and a few inches tall, these cuties can be placed anywhere you so desire.

While the Amazon reviews don't look entirely promising at first glance, it seems purchasers were just surprised by the small stature of the ghosts, which we already expected from watching the TikTok video. In our humble opinion, the size just makes them all the more precious. Simply put, we're obsessed.

Keep scrolling for the Amazon version plus a couple of others we are loving from Etsy.