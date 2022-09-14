The TikTok-Famous Ghost Candles Are Finally Back in Stock

By Erin Lassner September 14, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.
See More Photos

We're suckers for a seasonal candle, especially when they're this precious. First spotted in a short video by TikTok user @absalz, this set of four ghost-shaped candles was an immediate "add to cart." And after weeks of being out of stock, they're finally back and as cute as ever.

Advertisement

Retailing for just over $25, Minatee's Ghost Candles are crafted completely out of rose-scented soy wax. Each set features two ghost variations — with two of each type per set. And at just a couple of inches wide and a few inches tall, these cuties can be placed anywhere you so desire.

While the Amazon reviews don't look entirely promising at first glance, it seems purchasers were just surprised by the small stature of the ghosts, which we already expected from watching the TikTok video. In our humble opinion, the size just makes them all the more precious. Simply put, we're obsessed.

Advertisement

Keep scrolling for the Amazon version plus a couple of others we are loving from Etsy.

1. Minatee Halloween Ghost Candles (set of 4), $25.99

See More Photos

2. Melou Candles Ghost Candle, $10.45 each

See More Photos

3. Kiki Candles Friendly Ghost Candle, $9.57 each

See More Photos
A blow-up shaped like an evil tree with a scary face. Two white ghosts and coming out from behind the tree and three jack-o'-lanterns are at the base. Behind the inflatable, there is a white house with a wraparound porch. On the lawn, there are also assorted Halloween decorations like gravestone, spiderwebs, and small orange pumpkins.
The 23 Best Pieces of Target Halloween Decor That Put the Boo in Boo-tiful
by Anna Gragert
best outdoor halloween decorations
The Best Outdoor Halloween Decor to Give Your Yard a Spooky Makeover
by Pauline Lacsamana
cutting board over stove
The Best Viral TikTok Products to Buy on Amazon
by Erin Lassner

Advertisement

By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy