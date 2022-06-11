The 13 Best Places to Buy Cottagecore Bedding

Also known as Farmcore and Countrycore, cottagecore is a lifestyle trend rooted in an idealized (and much-romanticized) version of slow and simpler times. Like the Arts and Crafts movement from the mid-19th century, which began in response to the Industrial Revolution, cottagecore was the born of the same type of nostalgia for a back-to-basics type of lifestyle. Popularized by the usual suspects TikTok, Instagram, and Tumblr, cottagecore first began to gain traction in 2017. But with pastel colors and pretty florals, cottagecore has stood the test of time and can now be found almost everywhere.

At its core (no pun intended), cottagecore is rustic, artisanal, and even a little boho. cottagecore clothing features long-cotton dresses with moderate silhouettes, delicate ruffles, and plenty of pastels. cottagecore bedding features much of the same in the form of floral bedding, ruffled pillow shams, and comfy fabrics.

If you're thinking about bringing some cottagecore into your home, here are some of the best places to buy cottagecore bedding.

Launched in 2016, DÔEN is a woman-owned business that challenges conventional thinking by shirking the traditional wholesale model and choosing instead to focus on the power of community. The result is an intimate, elegant brand inspired by femininity, nostalgia, and the coastal California landscape.

When it comes to all things home decor, Pottery Barn is a perennial favorite. The best part is the brand always delivers, whether you're looking for timeless classics or the latest trend.

Since its launch in 2016, with only bedding in its repertoire, Hill House Home has since expanded its offerings to include the brand's ubiquitous Nap Dress. But while they've grown by leaps and bounds, the Hill House Home has stayed true to its humble beginnings and remains a go-to source for cottagecore bedding.

Ballard Designs' mission is to help people unleash their creativity. So, to keep that promise, the designers keep their fingers on the pulse of new trends and reinterpret classic designs for distinctive pieces that feel fresh and timeless all at once — kind of sounds like cottagecore, doesn't it?

From linens for the breakfast table to crisp cotton pajamas and from chandeliers to rugs, Serena and Lily are a one-stop shop for every corner of your home. While the brand is inspired by a breezy California style, much of its designs blend classic influences with modern trends, so there's no shortage of cottagecore here.

Amazon doesn't really need much of an introduction, but you may be surprised to learn that the massive retailer has an extensive collection of florally fun cottagecore bedding. And in true Amazon style, they're all reasonably priced to boot.

If you're on a budget, there's no better place to shop than HomeGoods (for everything really). The bedding department has a surprisingly fabulous selection of cottagecore bedding, so you can score a set of sheets to use seasonally or even all year long.

Founded in 2013, LSF is chock full of everything from hair accessories to home decor. One scroll through Love Shack Fancy, and you'll know you've hit the cottagecore jackpot; it's filled with vintage-inspired floral prints, soft hues, and whimsical fabrics. If you're looking for a visual definition of cottagecore, this is it.

In business since 1953, Laura Ashley is arguably the OG of cottagecore. Ashley's love for the Victorian aesthetic inspired the long silhouettes and supremely feminine style, which became trademarks of the brand. Almost 70 years later, the vintage vibe and feminine appeal of Laura Ashley have stood the test of time. And every so often, it finds itself trending; this time, it's courtesy of cottagecore.

Before HGTV existed, Rachel Ashwell inspired our home decor dreams with Shabby Chic. Shabby Chic is full of dainty and delicate items, replete with floral prints, classic whites, and ruffled bedding. It's probably not a stretch to consider it a first iteration of the cottagecore aesthetic we know and love today.

If unique handmade items are more your speed, then Etsy should probably top your shortlist of preferred retailers. With a jaw-dropping selection from artisans, crafters, and small businesses across the globe, if you're looking for unique cottagecore bedding, you'll find it here.

Founded in Paris in 2008, Smallable was imagined as a one-stop shop for busy parents, with plenty of kids' clothing and furniture. Over time it has expanded its offerings to include something for everyone in the family, as well as beauty, skincare, and home decor. The assortment on Smallable is vintage-inspired and sometimes eclectic. If you're looking for cottagecore that really feels retro, you can find it here.

Urban Outfitters is the go-to for trendy. And if you've ever visited one, you know it's the new headquarters for vintage vibes. So, it should come as no surprise that there's plenty of cottagecore to be found on its digital pages.