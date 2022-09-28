Secure the Best Treats on the Block With These Candy Variety Packs From Amazon

From spooky decor to winning costumes, there are a lot of elements that go into planning an epic Halloween, but your candy selection is arguably the most important. Stock up for the neighborhood (and yourself, obviously) with these bulk bags of assorted treats from Amazon. Whether you're a chocolate lover, fruity candy fan, or gummy bear fiend, here are the six best selections of sweets for the big day.
Best Fruit Candy Assortment
This bulk bag includes 315 pieces of candy — two types of Skittles, two types of Starburst, and Lifesavers Gummies — all of which are gluten-free.
Best Gummy Candy Assortment
People who love gummy candy really love gummy candy. Rock their world with this blend of Haribo favorites that includes classic gummy bears, sour treats, and so many more.
Most Variety
Feeling indecisive? No problem! This 2-pound bag has a little bit of everything. More specifically, the offerings include Sour Patch Kids, Swedish Fish, Air Heads, Jolly Ranchers, Skittles, Starburst, Twizzlers, Sour Punch Straws, and Haribo Gold-Bear Gummies.
Best for Mars Chocolate Lovers
Enjoy four types of miniature Mars classics: Snickers, Milky Way, Twix, and 3 Musketeers. There are 240 individually wrapped bars in total.
Best for Hershey's Chocolate Lovers
More of a Hershey's person? We totally hear you. Get 140 pieces in total of Hershey's Milk Chocolate, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, Kit Kat, Whoppers, Almond Joy, and Milk Duds.
Best Throwback Candy
Throw it back with this ultimate candy duo: Pop Rocks and Fun Dip. You're about to be the most fun house on the block.