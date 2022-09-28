Secure the Best Treats on the Block With These Candy Variety Packs From Amazon

By Erin Lassner September 28, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.
See More Photos

From spooky decor to winning costumes, there are a lot of elements that go into planning an epic Halloween, but your candy selection is arguably the most important. Stock up for the neighborhood (and yourself, obviously) with these bulk bags of assorted treats from Amazon. Whether you're a chocolate lover, fruity candy fan, or gummy bear fiend, here are the six best selections of sweets for the big day.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Best Fruit Candy Assortment

These Skittles-brand favorites will be absolute crowd-pleasers on October 31. Plus, since there are 315 pieces, you'll be stocked up for the masses.

Amazon

Skittles Halloween Candy Assortment

This bulk bag includes 315 pieces of candy — two types of Skittles, two types of Starburst, and Lifesavers Gummies — all of which are gluten-free.

Best Gummy Candy Assortment

Pretty much everyone is obsessed with gummy candy. Thrill the entire neighborhood with this epic selection of Haribo classics.

Amazon

Partypom Haribo Gummy Candy Variety

People who love gummy candy really ​love​ gummy candy. Rock their world with this blend of Haribo favorites that includes classic gummy bears, sour treats, and so many more.

Advertisement

Most Variety

Why choose when you can get a little bit of everything? From Twizzlers to Sour Patch Kids, this bulk bag has all your fruity favorites.

Amazon

Custom Varietea Bulk Assorted Fruit Candy

Feeling indecisive? No problem! This 2-pound bag has a little bit of everything. More specifically, the offerings include Sour Patch Kids, Swedish Fish, Air Heads, Jolly Ranchers, Skittles, Starburst, Twizzlers, Sour Punch Straws, and Haribo Gold-Bear Gummies.

Advertisement

Best for Mars Chocolate Lovers

Get 240 mini chocolate bars for all the kids and adults on the block (including yourself, obviously). The hardest part will be deciding which to take.

Amazon

Mars Minis Size Chocolate Candy Variety Mix

Enjoy four types of miniature Mars classics: Snickers, Milky Way, Twix, and 3 Musketeers. There are 240 individually wrapped bars in total.

Best for Hershey's Chocolate Lovers

There's not a whole lot more iconic than Hershey's chocolate. Please the masses with this mix of individually-wrapped Reese's, Kit Kats, Whoppers, Almond Joy, Milk Duds, and of course, original Hershey's Milk Chocolate.

Amazon

Hershey's All Time Greats Miniatures Chocolate Assortment

More of a Hershey's person? We totally hear you. Get 140 pieces in total of Hershey's Milk Chocolate, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, Kit Kat, Whoppers, Almond Joy, and Milk Duds.

Best Throwback Candy

We love a candy that doubles as an activity and these classics are just that. Pop and dip your way into the Halloween spirit.

Amazon

Pop Rocks and Fun Dip Bulk Variety Pack

Throw it back with this ultimate candy duo: Pop Rocks and Fun Dip. You're about to be the most fun house on the block.

A blow-up shaped like an evil tree with a scary face. Two white ghosts and coming out from behind the tree and three jack-o'-lanterns are at the base. Behind the inflatable, there is a white house with a wraparound porch. On the lawn, there are also assorted Halloween decorations like gravestone, spiderwebs, and small orange pumpkins.
The 23 Best Pieces of Target Halloween Decor That Put the Boo in Boo-tiful
by Anna Gragert
target fake animal skeleton decor
This Creepy Decor Trend Is Taking Over Halloween
by Pauline Lacsamana
candied pumpkin candle
15 Under-$25 Fall Finds From Target
by Erin Lassner

Advertisement

By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy