The Allergy-Friendly Halloween Candy Chart Everyone Should Have

Trick-or-treating is one of the most fun community activities of the fall season, which is why it's important for everyone to feel included. That means we should all take into account trick-or-treaters with food allergies who might not be able to snack on certain Halloween candies. Fortunately, food allergy resource Spokin Inc. created a handy allergy-friendly Halloween candy guide and chart to help with this.

In addition to top nine-free candies — which include treats that are free of fish, soy, wheat, tree nuts, peanuts, sesame, egg, shellfish, and milk — the chart also shows treats that are nut free, wheat and gluten free, and egg and dairy free.

However, it is important to note that this chart does not specify if the candy is made in facilities that are dedicated to being allergy-friendly. For that information, you'll want to check out Spokin Inc.'s Halloween guide.

On the chart, the following candies are listed as nut free:

Spokin Inc. states that these are wheat and gluten free, along with peanut and tree nut free:

In addition to being peanut and tree nut free, these sweets are also egg and dairy free:

As for top nine-free candies, those include:

What is the Teal Pumpkin Project for allergy-friendly candy?

When writing about the meaning behind blue Halloween pumpkin buckets, we came across the Teal Pumpkin Project. This initiative was launched by Food Allergy Research and Education (FARE) and involves displaying a teal pumpkin by your front door to signify that you have allergy-friendly treats.