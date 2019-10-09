Step Aside, Orange and Black: This Surprising Halloween Color Trend Is Taking Over

By Kaelin Dodge Updated  September 19, 2021
If you ask us, Halloween has always been about the candy. But this year, that's more true than ever — with candy-coated hues and saccharine-sweet motifs dominating the spooky decor circuit, this creepy holiday is getting a decidedly cute makeover. Halloween trends are leaning away from the dark and deadly motifs of old. In fact, Pinterest confirms it: in 2020, pink and pastel decor searches were up 221% more than the year before. And, according to data from Etsy, in the last three months, the company has seen a 41% increase in searches for earth tone pastel items when compared to that time last year and a 123% increase in searches for pink Halloween items. The consensus? Pink hues and pastel shades are here to stay.

From party goods to home decorations, there's not a black-and-orange cliché in sight this season. While some purists may disagree with this shift toward softer hues, we're 100% here for it. Scroll down to check out our favorite Halloween picks in pastel pinks, purples, and blues to indulge your inner sweet tooth.

1. Happy Boo Day Banner, $10.99

Throw this banner across your door to let trick-or-treaters know you're about the festivity, not the scares. The "Boo" says spooky, but the pretty hues and friendly ghosts say otherwise.

2. Pink Spider Web Netting, $11.94

Finding a spider web in the corner of your house? Gross and panic-inducing. Intentionally decorating your home with a ​pink​ spider webs? Decidedly more fun.

3. Black and Pink Halloween Confetti, $13.99

Elevate the tables at your holiday party with this assortment of Halloween confetti. This brings together two trends, one we've seen and one that's emerging: our favorite Halloween-pink and new-comer Halloween-sparkles, which has increased in search by 54% on Etsy this year.

4. MaterialGods Large Pastel Creepy Kids Garland, $18

With a vintage-inspired look that reminds us of the ​Chilling Adventures of Sabrina​ opening titles, this spooky possessed children garland will take your pastel-goth Halloween party to the next level.

5. Ember Candle Co. Pastel Skull Candles, $21.65

Candy-coated colors and sugary scents like cotton candy and pumpkin spice make for the sweetest take on skulls we've ever seen.

6. PaperSource Sugar Skull Plates, $9.95

Opt for something unique this Halloween with these pink, flower-crown-wearing skull plates. And because they're not exclusively Halloween, i.e. jack-o-lanterns and ghouls, we could see ourselves using these post-holiday for a fun dinner touch.

7. Tilda Loves Teddy Pastel Painted Pumpkins, set of 5, $50.51

There's pretty much no way to go wrong with these pastel-painted faux pumpkins. Pile them into a clear hurricane glass for your tablescape, scatter them on the front porch, tuck a few on the mantle . . . the options are endless.

8. Iris and Evergreen Crochet Pumpkin, $10

Bring the cottagecore aesthetic that took 2021 by storm to your Halloween decor with this quaint and feminine crochet pumpkin. And topped with a cinnamon stick stem, it'll please noses as much as eyes.

9. The Party Darling Halloween Ghost Dessert Plates (set of 8), $7

If you're planning on entertaining a crowd this Halloween, do yourself a favor and opt for what might be the cutest, most on-trend paper tableware we've ever seen. (Besides, nothing's scarier than doing dishes for 50 after the party's over.)

10. Pumpkins Galore Pillow, $43.99

Pumpkin pillow: it's just cute to say! This sweet and cozy item from Wayfair can turn any old couch into a holiday-inspired one, because your Halloween party guests deserve theme ​and​ comfort.

11. The Kissing Lovers Skull Tapestry, $9.99

A pink color scheme doesn't have to mean anti-spooky. This tapestry is Tarot inspired, bringing a touch of mysticism to your party and decor.

12. Die Kers Napoleon Bust Candle, $125

No haunted house is complete without a creepy bust or two. (Is it just your imagination, or are those eyes following you?) For added Halloween-ready effect, burn down the head of this incredibly detailed candle a bit to "decapitate" it.

