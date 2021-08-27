Etsy Says These Unexpected Colors Are Trending for Halloween

As the spooky season creeps upon us, Etsy's data notes that quite a few unexpected colors are trending for Halloween! From metallics and pastels to earthy tones, there's something to suit everybody.

Advertisement

According to Etsy, shoppers are tapping into earthy pastels and primary hues for the unexpected pop of color that gives the classic Halloween shades a bold and more modern look. Data shows there's been a 41% increase in searches on the site for earth tone pastel items in the last three months (compared to the same time last year). There's also been a 123% increase in searches for pink Halloween items.

If that's not quite your style, you can also go for something bolder. Etsy reports a 54% increase in searches for metallic, glitter, or holographic Halloween items.

Last year's Halloween was spent in a pandemic and a lockdown (depending on where you live in the world), and one of the major trends was the mask and costume combo on Etsy. Between July and August 2020, compared to the same time period in 2019, there was a 172% boom in searches for Halloween face masks.

Check out some of our picks from Etsy below. Here's to welcoming the spooky season.

Advertisement